Home States Karnataka

JDS supremo's HD Deve Gowda’s word on Hassan ticket final, says Revanna

He also brushed aside rumours of him contesting from two segments and said he would contest only from Holenarasipur.

Published: 12th April 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

HD Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: Taking exception to his brother HD Kumaraswamy’s remarks that Bhavani Revanna will lose the May 10 Assembly elections if she contests from Hassan, former minister HD Revanna said JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda’s word on the ticket will be final.

Revanna said Gowda has a 60-year of experience in politics and he knows how to select a suitable candidate for Hassan. Revanna also said he will abide by Gowda’s decision as he has never gone against his father. Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement that the ticket will be given to a party worker, Revanna said Gowda knows who a real party worker is.  He refused to comment on Kumaraswamy’s statement that a section of people in Hassan is trying to finish off the Gowda family politically.

He also brushed aside rumours of him contesting from two segments and said he would contest only from Holenarasipur. Meanwhile, MLC Suraj Revanna took an indirect dig at his uncle and former CM HD Kumaraswamy for saying that the JDS will field a party worker from Hassan.

“I don’t know who is a common party worker... but my grandfather (HD Deve Gowda) knows it... he is aware of the political situation and will take a suitable decision soon,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Bhavani Revanna
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp