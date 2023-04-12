JDS supremo's HD Deve Gowda’s word on Hassan ticket final, says Revanna

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: Taking exception to his brother HD Kumaraswamy’s remarks that Bhavani Revanna will lose the May 10 Assembly elections if she contests from Hassan, former minister HD Revanna said JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda’s word on the ticket will be final.

Revanna said Gowda has a 60-year of experience in politics and he knows how to select a suitable candidate for Hassan. Revanna also said he will abide by Gowda’s decision as he has never gone against his father. Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement that the ticket will be given to a party worker, Revanna said Gowda knows who a real party worker is. He refused to comment on Kumaraswamy’s statement that a section of people in Hassan is trying to finish off the Gowda family politically.

He also brushed aside rumours of him contesting from two segments and said he would contest only from Holenarasipur. Meanwhile, MLC Suraj Revanna took an indirect dig at his uncle and former CM HD Kumaraswamy for saying that the JDS will field a party worker from Hassan.

“I don’t know who is a common party worker... but my grandfather (HD Deve Gowda) knows it... he is aware of the political situation and will take a suitable decision soon,” he said.

