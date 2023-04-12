Home States Karnataka

No merger with Amul, says KMF chairman

The issue was raised after Union Cooperatives Minister Amit Shah stated in Mandya recently that it would be great if Amul and KMF started working together. 

Published: 12th April 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Milkrow

Members of pro-Kannada organisation 'Kannada Rakshana Vedike' stage a protest amid reports claiming the entry of Amul products in Karnataka market, in Bengaluru, April 10, 2023. (Photo | Shashidhar)

By Naushad Bijapur
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amidst the raging controversy over reports of a possible merger of KMF (Nandini brand) with Amul, chairman of KMF Balachandra Jarkiholi has clarified that under no circumstances KMF will be merged with Amul.  

Hitting out at political leaders, particularly from Congress, for needlessly raising the issue of Amul and KMF merger to mislead the people, he said, “There is no proposal, whatsoever, for the merger. The KMF will be the first to reject the proposal,’’ he said.

The Opposition parties have made this an issue for political gains ahead of the Assembly elections. “I am sure that this issue will be put to rest by them once the elections are over,” he said.

“As KMF chairman, I assure the people and farmers of Karnataka that the federation will never have a tie up with Amul. The statement of Shah has been politicised by Congress leaders. I am wondering as to how a leader of Siddaramaiah’s stature could politicise the issue when he is aware that there is no such proposal,’’ Balachandra Jarkiholi said. 

Over 50L voters associated with Nandini brand

More than 50 lakh voters are associated with KMF’s Nandini brand of products in the state and that could be the reason for Opposition parties politicising the issue, he said.

KMF is prepared to compete with Amul. “The quality of KMF products has been excellent compared to other brands and we are selling our products, including Nandini milk, at affordable rates everywhere,” he said. The chairman said KMF has been procuring milk within Karnataka and not from other states. But Amul has been buying milk from eight states and that is why its turnover is much higher than that of KMF. However, KMF is gearing up to expand its business in the coming days.

He said KMF is making efforts to increase the quantity of its milk procurement given the tremendous response it has been getting for most of its products, which are being marketed even in other states.

