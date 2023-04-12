Railway demonstrate underwater rescue tech in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To demonstrate the efficacy of state-of-the-art equipment that cuts through metal bodies underwater, a massive mock drill that involved the retrieval of three bodies from railway coaches stuck underwater was carried out at Hejjala on Tuesday.

The demonstration is part of a five-day specialised training being carried out at the Indian Railway Disaster Management Institute to handle disasters.

A scenario was enacted wherein a bridge collapsed sending the coach of a train running on it collapsing into three pieces and falling into a water body.

“Fifty-five participants from Indian Railways, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the US-based Braco which manufactured the Ultra Theric Cutting Equipment and the Life Saving Society of India which trained the divers were involved in the Rescue and Retrieval Operation,” said J Senthil Kumar, Assistant Commandant and Nodal Officer at NDRF.

Divers in lifeboats retrieved the bodies trapped inside the coaches while looking for survivors. “Later, trained cutters sliced through a portion of the train coach to retrieve the bodies. A team on shore was constantly communicating with them,” the nodal officer said.

BENGALURU: To demonstrate the efficacy of state-of-the-art equipment that cuts through metal bodies underwater, a massive mock drill that involved the retrieval of three bodies from railway coaches stuck underwater was carried out at Hejjala on Tuesday. The demonstration is part of a five-day specialised training being carried out at the Indian Railway Disaster Management Institute to handle disasters. A scenario was enacted wherein a bridge collapsed sending the coach of a train running on it collapsing into three pieces and falling into a water body.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Fifty-five participants from Indian Railways, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the US-based Braco which manufactured the Ultra Theric Cutting Equipment and the Life Saving Society of India which trained the divers were involved in the Rescue and Retrieval Operation,” said J Senthil Kumar, Assistant Commandant and Nodal Officer at NDRF. Divers in lifeboats retrieved the bodies trapped inside the coaches while looking for survivors. “Later, trained cutters sliced through a portion of the train coach to retrieve the bodies. A team on shore was constantly communicating with them,” the nodal officer said.