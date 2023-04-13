BJP releases 2nd list of 23 candidates for Karnataka polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: The BJP released its second list of 23 candidates on Wednesday night despite rebellion following its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday.

The party, which denied tickets to nine sitting MLAs in the first list, dropped a few legislators while preparing the second list.

It has not announced any candidate for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, which is represented in the Assembly by former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who met party’s national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Wednesday.

After a meeting with senior leaders, including chief strategist Amit Shah, the party’s central election committee announced the second list.

While accommodating Nagaraja Chabbi, a Congress leader, who recently joined BJP, to contest from Kalghatgi, the party dropped Mudigere MLA MP Kumaraswamy, who is facing opposition from a section of its workers, and selected Deepak Doddaiah.

With Madal in custody, his seat goes to Shivakumar

Recently, Kumaraswamy had alleged that he was being targeted for being a Dalit. Similarly, Shivakumar has been given ticket for Channagiri seat as sitting MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was arrested by the Lokayukta police in connection with a corruption case recently, is in judicial custody.

The list also features two women. Kumari Lalitha Anapur has been given ticket for Gurmitkal seat. The party has selected Ashwini Sampangi for Kolar Gold Field (SC) seat. The third list of candidates is likely to be released by Thursday.

