Didn’t get injured on Bengaluru set: Sanjay Dutt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following reports of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt getting injured while shooting a scene of the movie KD in Bengaluru, the actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to put an end to the rumours.

“There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God’s grace, I am fine and healthy. I am shooting for the film KD and the team’s been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out and your concern. (sic),” he tweeted.

Sources in the film fraternity told The New Indian Express, “He was shooting for a bomb blast sequence of the movie, which was choreographed by Ravi Verma. During the shooting, when the blast occurred, the actor sustained minor injuries on his arm and neck.”

Dutt was in Bengaluru for the shooting of KD, which also stars Dhruva Sarja and Shilpa Shetty. The movie is directed by Prem.

The film crew members said he was given immediate medical attention. And after completing his shoot, he left for Mumbai on Tuesday evening. He will come back to the city to resume the shooting from May.

“There is nothing to worry. He shot the scene and left for Mumbai. He had small scratches. This is an old news that is being circulated now,” said executive producer Suprith.

