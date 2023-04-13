Karnataka polls: Ahinda schemes, free power in Congress manifesto  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Manifesto Committee Chairman Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday hinted at including the promises of free electricity, schemes for AHINDA - the acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits, filling up 2.5 lakh vacancies in the government and giving a boost to tourism in the party’s manifesto.

“We completed the solar park project in Pavagada. We have promised free electricity of 200 units to weaker sections, which was not possible till now,” he said. There will also be promises of maintenance of temples and bringing about religious harmony in society, he added.

“We have to explore the tourism potential of the state on the lines of Kerala. Tourism development has also been taken into consideration as it provides jobs to many young people, who are on the streets without employment,” he said.

After being assigned the responsibility of framing the manifesto four months ago, the committee felt the manifesto should not be prepared in the office as there were issues across the state.

