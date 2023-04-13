Savadi has an emotional relationship with me & party, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: On reports of rebellion in the BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it was the party that made them MLAs and hence has treated them fairly in the past and continues to do so and will also safeguard their political future. He was speaking to reporters after offering puja at Sri Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dharmasthala. On murmurs that Laxman Savadi may quit Bharatiya Janata Party and may contest as an Independent or from some other party, Bommai said such things are common during elections. "Savadi has an emotional relationship with me and the party. He may have spoken like this out of pain. We will sort it out through talks," he said. On minister S Angara's statement that he will not campaign for the party, he said the legislator is a gentleman politician and he will talk to him. On Vinay Kulkani seeking Congress ticket to contest against him in Shiggaon, the chief minister said it doesn't matter to him as to who his opponent is as only voters matter to him.