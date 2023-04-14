Home States Karnataka

Dissidence will end soon, Savadi shouldn’t act in haste: Karnataka CM

On BJP leaders switching to Congress and other parties, Bommai said that changing parties has become common in politics, especially when  elections approach.

Published: 14th April 2023 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: At a time when several top leaders of the state BJP are quitting the party after being denied the party ticket, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said senior party leaders and the top brass are in talks with the “disgruntled” leaders.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Kollur Mookambika Temple as part of marathon temple visits in the coastal districts, the CM said that the dissidence in the BJP will end soon.

Supporters of MLC Laxman Savadi
gather in Athani on Thursday  | Express

On BJP leaders switching to Congress and other parties, Bommai said that changing parties has become common in politics, especially when  elections approach. “Dissatisfied leaders are being convinced to remain in the party. The party and the workers are strong due to which there will not be much damage because of rebellion,” he elaborated.

On BJP MLC Laxman Savadi planning to resign from party and as an MLC, Bommai — who visited Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple on Thursday afternoon — said that Savadi is a senior party leader and has been in politics for a long time and he has the responsibility to retain the faith of the people of his constituency.

“I understand that it is painful... but Savadi should not have taken such a decision in haste. We need to be patient when such incidents occur in life. All I can say is he (Savadi) has a bright future in the BJP,” Bommai said.  Bommai further predicted that the Congress will not come to power and it does not have efficient candidates in nearly 60 to 65 constituencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp