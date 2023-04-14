Dissidence will end soon, Savadi shouldn’t act in haste: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: At a time when several top leaders of the state BJP are quitting the party after being denied the party ticket, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said senior party leaders and the top brass are in talks with the “disgruntled” leaders.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Kollur Mookambika Temple as part of marathon temple visits in the coastal districts, the CM said that the dissidence in the BJP will end soon.

Supporters of MLC Laxman Savadi

gather in Athani on Thursday | Express

On BJP leaders switching to Congress and other parties, Bommai said that changing parties has become common in politics, especially when elections approach. “Dissatisfied leaders are being convinced to remain in the party. The party and the workers are strong due to which there will not be much damage because of rebellion,” he elaborated.

On BJP MLC Laxman Savadi planning to resign from party and as an MLC, Bommai — who visited Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple on Thursday afternoon — said that Savadi is a senior party leader and has been in politics for a long time and he has the responsibility to retain the faith of the people of his constituency.

“I understand that it is painful... but Savadi should not have taken such a decision in haste. We need to be patient when such incidents occur in life. All I can say is he (Savadi) has a bright future in the BJP,” Bommai said. Bommai further predicted that the Congress will not come to power and it does not have efficient candidates in nearly 60 to 65 constituencies.

