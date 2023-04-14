FIR against Karnataka BJP Minister Somashekhar for hosting biryani feast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is nothing wrong in inviting people to have a delicious biryani. But if you are a politician busy campaigning for elections, that can amount to a violation of the model code of conduct. ST Somashekhar, Cooperation Minister and BJP candidate for Yeshwanthpur constituency in Bengaluru has landed in trouble for inviting his voters for a biryani feast.

The election authorities have registered an FIR against the minister for requesting people to have lunch during his electioneering. The Election Commission took note of the “offence” after a complaint by Janata Dal Secular party.

BJP’s ST Somashekhar files his nomination in

Bengaluru on Thursday

Somashekhar was campaigning near Kabbalamma temple at Doddipalya in Kengeri hobli on April 9. He addressed a gathering there and when he was about to end his speech, his followers requested him to announce that lunch is ready for the participants. Somashekhar agreed and announced, “It’s already late for lunch and the food is ready. That too biryani. All please have it.”

Based on a video footage of his statement, AP Ranganath, president of the state legal cell of JDS, filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer that Somashekhar had violated the model code of conduct by hosting a biryani feast to lure voters. Based on the video footage, Prakash CP, an official of the flying surveillance team, filed a complaint with Kaggalipura police, who registered an FIR against Somashekhar on Wednesday.

