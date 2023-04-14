Fire breaks out at helipad, Karnataka CM’s chopper lands safely   

By Express News Service

UDUPI : A small fire was noticed close to the Areshiroor helipad, near Byndoor in Udupi district, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s helicopter was landing on Thursday. Fire and Emergency Services personnel present at the helipad put it off immediately.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at

Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple

in Mangaluru on Thursday | Express

Bommai’s copter landed on the helipad at Areshiroor, from Mangaluru, on his way to Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur.

Udupi District Fire and Emergency Services Officer Vasantha Kumar said the fire was seen at about 100 metres from the helipad at 11.30 am. Dry grass nearby had caught fire reportedly from sparks originating from a smoke canister.

He added that the copter landed safely and took off again from the helipad around 12.10 pm, after Bommai returned from the temple.

CM, Rishab Shetty meet

Actor Rishab Shetty of ‘Kantara’ fame met Bommai at the temple, since he was present there at that time. Speaking to reporters, Bommai termed their meeting as a coincidence.

He also said that the party did not take any risks or experimented with regard to its candidate selection this time, but rather went by an internal survey report. Bommai said there is no need for anybody to fight in electoral politics, but one needs the support of the people. ‘’I hope the voters will support our candidates,’’ he said.

UDUPI : A small fire was noticed close to the Areshiroor helipad, near Byndoor in Udupi district, when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s helicopter was landing on Thursday. Fire and Emergency Services personnel present at the helipad put it off immediately. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mangaluru on Thursday | ExpressBommai’s copter landed on the helipad at Areshiroor, from Mangaluru, on his way to Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur. Udupi District Fire and Emergency Services Officer Vasantha Kumar said the fire was seen at about 100 metres from the helipad at 11.30 am. Dry grass nearby had caught fire reportedly from sparks originating from a smoke canister.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He added that the copter landed safely and took off again from the helipad around 12.10 pm, after Bommai returned from the temple. CM, Rishab Shetty meet Actor Rishab Shetty of ‘Kantara’ fame met Bommai at the temple, since he was present there at that time. Speaking to reporters, Bommai termed their meeting as a coincidence. He also said that the party did not take any risks or experimented with regard to its candidate selection this time, but rather went by an internal survey report. Bommai said there is no need for anybody to fight in electoral politics, but one needs the support of the people. ‘’I hope the voters will support our candidates,’’ he said.