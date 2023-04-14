Home States Karnataka

Four elephants trapped in pond rescued in Dakshina Kannada

Assistant Conservator of Forests Praveen, who led the rescue operation, suspected that one of the calves might have fallen into the pond and got trapped in the slush.

Published: 14th April 2023 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

​ Wild elephants stuck in a pond in Sullia taluk | Express ​

​ Wild elephants stuck in a pond in Sullia taluk | Express ​

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A herd of four wild elephants, which came in search of water and fell into a pond at Ajjavara village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday night, were rescued by forest officials on Thursday.

The elephant herd consisting of two calves fell into the pond in an arecanut farm owned by Sanath Rai. 
On noticing the animals, Sanath and other locals informed the forest officials and a rescue operation was started on Thursday morning.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Praveen, who led the rescue operation, suspected that one of the calves might have fallen into the pond and got trapped in the slush. “To rescue the calf, the elephants might have entered the pond, but failed to climb back up. Or the herd might have tried to quench thirst in the pond and got stuck,” he said.

“We helped the elephants move out of the pond by breaking a portion of the pond’s boundary using an earthmover. One of the elephants managed to climb outside the pond initially. Later, another adult elephant and a calf also moved out safely. However, one calf got stuck in the water and we rescued it later. We will reunite it with the herd,” said Praveen. Meanwhile, the locals demanded that the forest officials relocate the wild tuskers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephants Dakshina Kannada
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp