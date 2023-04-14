Karnataka HC tells govt to build school in 4 months, says will not let right to edu become rope of sand 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the fundamental right to free and compulsory education for children guaranteed under Article 21-A of the constitution cannot be rendered illusory due to red tape, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Department of Public Instructions and local authorities of Mandya to identify land and build a new lower primary school at Agaralingana Doddi village within four months from June 1.

The court’s direction came as it noted the plight of 25 children of the school which was built on land donated by villagers 35 years ago, but were made to study in a small room after their school was demolished for the widening of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in 2018.

“The officers of the state must remember that the right of every citizen matters and no child can be left behind. The issue before this court is not ‘just one school’, it is ‘even one school!’ This court will not permit the state to reduce the fundamental right of children to a ‘mere rope of sand’”, Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

Advocate MH Prakash, representing the petitioner -- School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) -- told the court that the school is being run from a small room, where there are no benches, a place to cook and no washrooms, despite these being a mandatory requirement.

Despite the National Highways Authority of India awarding a compensation of Rs 66.95 lakh and the SDMC submitting many representations to the authorities from March 2020, no steps have been taken by the state. The authorities stated that the compensation amount should first come to the consolidated fund of the state and only then it will be released for the new school building, he argued.

The judge said, “The right to education under Article 21-A has become a mockery, not at the instance of any private players, but at the instance of officials of the state due to the malady of ‘red-tapism’. (American social reformer) Frederick Douglass once wrote that it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. I would paraphrase it to the present scenario observing that it is necessary to build strong children, for which it is imperative to repair the broken will of the officials manning such offices”.

The judge stressed his point with an anecdote. “In the island of Hokkaido in Japan, a girl used to go to school from a remote place. And just to pick her up and drop her after school, trains used to stop twice a day. The train station existed only for one school-going student and the trains are run at the state’s cost. Therefore, officers here must remember that the right of every citizen matters and no child can be left behind,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

BENGALURU: Observing that the fundamental right to free and compulsory education for children guaranteed under Article 21-A of the constitution cannot be rendered illusory due to red tape, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Department of Public Instructions and local authorities of Mandya to identify land and build a new lower primary school at Agaralingana Doddi village within four months from June 1. The court’s direction came as it noted the plight of 25 children of the school which was built on land donated by villagers 35 years ago, but were made to study in a small room after their school was demolished for the widening of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in 2018. “The officers of the state must remember that the right of every citizen matters and no child can be left behind. The issue before this court is not ‘just one school’, it is ‘even one school!’ This court will not permit the state to reduce the fundamental right of children to a ‘mere rope of sand’”, Justice M Nagaprasanna said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Advocate MH Prakash, representing the petitioner -- School Development Monitoring Committee (SDMC) -- told the court that the school is being run from a small room, where there are no benches, a place to cook and no washrooms, despite these being a mandatory requirement. Despite the National Highways Authority of India awarding a compensation of Rs 66.95 lakh and the SDMC submitting many representations to the authorities from March 2020, no steps have been taken by the state. The authorities stated that the compensation amount should first come to the consolidated fund of the state and only then it will be released for the new school building, he argued. The judge said, “The right to education under Article 21-A has become a mockery, not at the instance of any private players, but at the instance of officials of the state due to the malady of ‘red-tapism’. (American social reformer) Frederick Douglass once wrote that it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. I would paraphrase it to the present scenario observing that it is necessary to build strong children, for which it is imperative to repair the broken will of the officials manning such offices”. The judge stressed his point with an anecdote. “In the island of Hokkaido in Japan, a girl used to go to school from a remote place. And just to pick her up and drop her after school, trains used to stop twice a day. The train station existed only for one school-going student and the trains are run at the state’s cost. Therefore, officers here must remember that the right of every citizen matters and no child can be left behind,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.