Karnataka polls: Savadi's arrival could be a shot in the arm for Congress; likely to be fielded in Athani

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELGAVI: The former deputy chief minister and BJP MLC Laxman Savadi's decision to sever ties with the saffron outfit and cross over to the Congress has come as a shot in the arm for the latter.

The expectation in the Congress is that Savadi's presence would have a significant political impact in several assembly constituencies in North Karnataka and also in assembly segments bordering Maharashtra.

His links and rapport with the voters, particularly in the Lingayat-dominated constituencies will give the BJP a run for its money in these assembly segments.

If the past records are any indicators, Savadi has been instrumental in the victory of BJP candidates in Kagwad, Athani (by-poll), Sindagi and Basavakalyan in the last assembly elections.

According to political experts, his presence would do a world lot of good for Congress in Kagwad and Athani. The BJP was largely dependent on him when it managed to clinch the seats in post-2004. Before that, the BJP hardly had a presence in these constituencies. Savadi helped BJP establish its hold on a slew of cooperative organisations and local bodies.

Savadi has emerged as a popular leader in areas of Vijayapura and Kalaburgi as well. In both these areas people have floated Laxman Savadi Abhimanigala Sangha, in his honour.

The BJP had not only named him as in charge of several constituencies in Kalaburgi and Vijayapura districts during the last assembly elections, but he was also in charge of elections in several assembly segments in neighbouring districts of Maharashtra during the last two assembly elections.

Due to his association with the cooperative movement in North Karnataka and West-Maharashtra, he has been able to strengthen his links with the people of Maharashtra, particularly in the Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

While recalling the key roles played by Savadi as a leader in the past two decades, several Congress leaders including MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar admitted that his decision to join the Congress would have an impact on several assembly segments in the region. The Congress party would not only be benefitted by his presence but his experience would help the grand-old party to grow stronger in areas of Belagavi district where it lagged behind BJP politically, said another Congress leader.

He has been a close friend of the three-time former Kagwad MLA Raju Kage and the duo together fought several elections in the past. Both of them contested the 1999 assembly elections from Athani and Kagwad as Independents on an aeroplane symbol. Both of them lost their seats narrowly. Later, Savadi and Kage joined the BJP together and went on to win the assembly elections from Athani and Kagwad in 2004, 2008 and 2013.

The entry of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in Athani politics and the unity shown by Panchamsali Lingayats during the 2018 elections resulted in Savadi's loss in the 2018 assembly elections there. Savadi lost by a narrow margin of 2000 votes against a Panchamsali Lingayat Mahesh Kumatalli who fought the same election on the Congress ticket. However, Savadi remained loyal to the BJP and helped Kumatalli in Athani in 2019 when the latter crossed over to Congress via Operation Lotus.

When B S Yediyurappa formed the government after BJP achieved the required numbers via Operation Lotus, the BJP surprisingly named Savadi as Deputy Chief Minister by elevating him to MLC. However, the BJP continued ignoring him ever since Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister and finally dumped him by denying him a party ticket from Athani in the coming elections despite the fact that he was promised a ticket by top leaders of the party.

Once a star campaigner for BJP in several constituencies in the past assembly polls found himself cornered ahead of the May 10 election. To revive his political career, Savadi has taken a timely decision to join the Congress on Friday. According to the sources, the Congress welcomed him into the party, accepting all the "conditions" that he laid down before the Congress leadership in the state.

Likely to be fielded in Athani

Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah has said the Congress party has decided to allot a party ticket to former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi from Athani assembly constituency.

Soon after BJP MLC Savadi joined the Congress party in Bengaluru, the party decided to field him from Athani against BJP's Mahesh Kumatalli.

The Congress has decided to ignore all its party leaders seeking the party tickets from Athani in the coming election.

Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Friday, Siddaramaiah said Savadi did not lay any conditions while joining the Congress by quitting BJP. "Savadi merely said he should be respected by the party and that the party should help develop the Athani region if it forms a government in the state,'' said Siddaramaiah.

ALSO READ | Denied BJP ticket, former deputy CM Savadi joins Congress in poll-bound Karnataka

While stating that a Congress wave had been stronger in the state, he said the people of the state decided to reject BJP in the coming election. He said leaders of the BJP and other parties had been joining the Congress party even before the tickets were announced by the rival parties.

The people of Karnataka were fed up with the BJP government because of the rampant corruption which it involved in besides the problems of unemployment, inflation and poor governance in the state. "There is a strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the state,'' he added.



BELGAVI: The former deputy chief minister and BJP MLC Laxman Savadi's decision to sever ties with the saffron outfit and cross over to the Congress has come as a shot in the arm for the latter. The expectation in the Congress is that Savadi's presence would have a significant political impact in several assembly constituencies in North Karnataka and also in assembly segments bordering Maharashtra. His links and rapport with the voters, particularly in the Lingayat-dominated constituencies will give the BJP a run for its money in these assembly segments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); If the past records are any indicators, Savadi has been instrumental in the victory of BJP candidates in Kagwad, Athani (by-poll), Sindagi and Basavakalyan in the last assembly elections. According to political experts, his presence would do a world lot of good for Congress in Kagwad and Athani. The BJP was largely dependent on him when it managed to clinch the seats in post-2004. Before that, the BJP hardly had a presence in these constituencies. Savadi helped BJP establish its hold on a slew of cooperative organisations and local bodies. Savadi has emerged as a popular leader in areas of Vijayapura and Kalaburgi as well. In both these areas people have floated Laxman Savadi Abhimanigala Sangha, in his honour. The BJP had not only named him as in charge of several constituencies in Kalaburgi and Vijayapura districts during the last assembly elections, but he was also in charge of elections in several assembly segments in neighbouring districts of Maharashtra during the last two assembly elections. Due to his association with the cooperative movement in North Karnataka and West-Maharashtra, he has been able to strengthen his links with the people of Maharashtra, particularly in the Sangli and Kolhapur districts. While recalling the key roles played by Savadi as a leader in the past two decades, several Congress leaders including MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar admitted that his decision to join the Congress would have an impact on several assembly segments in the region. The Congress party would not only be benefitted by his presence but his experience would help the grand-old party to grow stronger in areas of Belagavi district where it lagged behind BJP politically, said another Congress leader. He has been a close friend of the three-time former Kagwad MLA Raju Kage and the duo together fought several elections in the past. Both of them contested the 1999 assembly elections from Athani and Kagwad as Independents on an aeroplane symbol. Both of them lost their seats narrowly. Later, Savadi and Kage joined the BJP together and went on to win the assembly elections from Athani and Kagwad in 2004, 2008 and 2013. The entry of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi in Athani politics and the unity shown by Panchamsali Lingayats during the 2018 elections resulted in Savadi's loss in the 2018 assembly elections there. Savadi lost by a narrow margin of 2000 votes against a Panchamsali Lingayat Mahesh Kumatalli who fought the same election on the Congress ticket. However, Savadi remained loyal to the BJP and helped Kumatalli in Athani in 2019 when the latter crossed over to Congress via Operation Lotus. When B S Yediyurappa formed the government after BJP achieved the required numbers via Operation Lotus, the BJP surprisingly named Savadi as Deputy Chief Minister by elevating him to MLC. However, the BJP continued ignoring him ever since Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister and finally dumped him by denying him a party ticket from Athani in the coming elections despite the fact that he was promised a ticket by top leaders of the party. Once a star campaigner for BJP in several constituencies in the past assembly polls found himself cornered ahead of the May 10 election. To revive his political career, Savadi has taken a timely decision to join the Congress on Friday. According to the sources, the Congress welcomed him into the party, accepting all the "conditions" that he laid down before the Congress leadership in the state. Likely to be fielded in Athani Leader of opposition Siddaramaiah has said the Congress party has decided to allot a party ticket to former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi from Athani assembly constituency. Soon after BJP MLC Savadi joined the Congress party in Bengaluru, the party decided to field him from Athani against BJP's Mahesh Kumatalli. The Congress has decided to ignore all its party leaders seeking the party tickets from Athani in the coming election. Speaking to a section of media in Belagavi on Friday, Siddaramaiah said Savadi did not lay any conditions while joining the Congress by quitting BJP. "Savadi merely said he should be respected by the party and that the party should help develop the Athani region if it forms a government in the state,'' said Siddaramaiah. ALSO READ | Denied BJP ticket, former deputy CM Savadi joins Congress in poll-bound Karnataka While stating that a Congress wave had been stronger in the state, he said the people of the state decided to reject BJP in the coming election. He said leaders of the BJP and other parties had been joining the Congress party even before the tickets were announced by the rival parties. The people of Karnataka were fed up with the BJP government because of the rampant corruption which it involved in besides the problems of unemployment, inflation and poor governance in the state. "There is a strong anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the state,'' he added.