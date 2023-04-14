Karnataka: Six persons killed in a road accident on their way to Kodagu temple.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Six people including an infant heading to Sri Kukke Subramanya Temple in Kodagu were killed in a road accident on the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border on Friday evening. An eight-month-old infant, two children, and three adults were killed in the accident reported at Sampaje. Two others have been grievously injured.

The family was travelling in a car from Kodagu to visit the temple. However, the car collided with a KSRTC Bus on NH275 near Sampaje. The ill-fated car ended up under the bus and was completely mangled.

Among the eight passengers in the car, six were killed on the spot. Two others have been injured seriously.

The car was driven by Kumara (35) who was killed on the spot. Shilpa (29), Yashas Gowda (8), Priyanka (35), three-year-old Manushree, and eight-month-old Nishika are among the other victims who died while being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

The victims are natives of Mandya. Eight-year-old Biyan Gowda and Manjunath (40) are injured in the incident. They were treated at the Hospital in Sulia and have been shifted to Mangaluru for further treatment. Kumar and Manjunath were friends and they were travelling together with their family. Madikeri Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.

MADIKERI: Six people including an infant heading to Sri Kukke Subramanya Temple in Kodagu were killed in a road accident on the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border on Friday evening. An eight-month-old infant, two children, and three adults were killed in the accident reported at Sampaje. Two others have been grievously injured. The family was travelling in a car from Kodagu to visit the temple. However, the car collided with a KSRTC Bus on NH275 near Sampaje. The ill-fated car ended up under the bus and was completely mangled. Among the eight passengers in the car, six were killed on the spot. Two others have been injured seriously.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The car was driven by Kumara (35) who was killed on the spot. Shilpa (29), Yashas Gowda (8), Priyanka (35), three-year-old Manushree, and eight-month-old Nishika are among the other victims who died while being rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. The victims are natives of Mandya. Eight-year-old Biyan Gowda and Manjunath (40) are injured in the incident. They were treated at the Hospital in Sulia and have been shifted to Mangaluru for further treatment. Kumar and Manjunath were friends and they were travelling together with their family. Madikeri Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.