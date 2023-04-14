Home States Karnataka

Miscreants open fire at Madikeri VHP activist in Madikeri

The glasses of my window on the left shattered even as a bullet damaged the left door.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : Miscreants opened fire at VHP activist P Krishnamurthy in Madikeri on Wednesday night. However, he had a narrow escape. The bullet missed him by inches. 

According to a complaint filed by Murthy, who is an advocate fighting several cases filed against Hindutva activists, he left his office in the town on Wednesday evening and visited fellow advocate BU Cariappa at Chettalli around 7 pm. They then left for Kushalnagar to meet VHP worker Vinu and Bajrang Dal worker Shivaswami. 

They all had dinner at a restaurant in Kushalnagar, and Krishnamurthy and Cariappa left for Chettalli. They reached Chettalli around 9.50 pm and Krishnamurthy dropped Cariappa at Ponnathmotte. Krishnamurthy then proceeded towards Madikeri via Chettalli. 

“Around 11.05 pm, I reached Abbyala when I heard a gunshot. The glasses of my window on the left shattered even as a bullet damaged the left door. I sped away and did not stop anywhere,” he said. He filed a complaint after reaching Madikeri. He alleged that someone opened fire at him.

Meanwhile, Bar association members condemned the attack on advocate Krishnamurthy and demanded that the police arrest the accused at the earliest. Police sources said that preliminary investigations revealed that it was indeed a gunshot.

