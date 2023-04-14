Home States Karnataka

Seizures total Rs 150 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since March 29

As many as 1,262 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

Published: 14th April 2023 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling nearly Rs 150 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The total seizures valued at Rs 149.58 crore include cash to the tune of Rs 61 crore, liquor worth Rs 33 crore, precious metals Rs 24 crore, freebies (Rs 18 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 13 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,262 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore (March 9 to March 27 period).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly elections
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp