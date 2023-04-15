11 killed in two road accidents in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MADIKERI/TUMAKURU: Eleven people, including an infant, were killed in two separate accidents in Karnataka on Friday. Six people, including an infant, were killed when their car collided with a KSRTC bus on NH-275 near Sampaje on the Kodagu-Dakshina Kannada border on Friday evening. Two others sustained grievous injuries. The impact of the collision was such that the car went partially under the bus.

The family from Mandya was on their way to Sri Kukke Subramanya Temple via Kodagu. The deceased have been identified as Kumara (35), the driver, Shilpa (29), Yashas Gowda (8), Priyanka (35), Manushree (3) and eight-month-old Nishika. Eight-year-old Biyan Gowda and Manjunath (40) were treated at a hospital in Sulia and shifted to Mangaluru for further treatment. Kumar and Manjunath were friends. The Madikeri Rural police have registered a case.

In another tragic mishap, four members of a family and their driver died when a Tumakuru-bound private bus crashed through the road median and rammed an oncoming SUV on NH-48 at Devarahosahalli-Chikkahalli cross near Hirehalli on Friday evening. Seven passengers in the bus were injured, and they have been shifted to the district hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Govinda Nayak (58), his wife Thippamma (52), their grandchildren Dinesh (12) and Pinky (15), residents of Agrahara Dasarahalli of Vijayanagara in Bengaluru, and driver Dinesh (40) of Kunigal. Four of them died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Govinda was a manager with the Karnataka State Co-Operative Credit Societies Federation Ltd. The victims were on their way to Bengaluru from their native Jajuru of Challakere taluk in Chitradurga district. Kyathsandra police sub-inspector Murali visited the spot and registered a case.

