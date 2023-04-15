Criminals pawns in hands of netas, cops: EX-IPS Bhaskar Rao

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new entrant, not only to his party but also to politics, the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that crime is closely linked to “poverty, ignorance and lack of opportunities,” while speaking about Chamarajpet - the constituency from where the BJP has fielded him against Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. The latter has represented the constituency four times since 2005.

In police records, Chamarajpet is considered the underbelly of crime with history sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil, who was aspiring to be the BJP candidate from the constituency, leading a protest after he was cold-shouldered by the saffron party.

Rao had stirred a controversy when he recently said he was open to the idea of seeking Sunil’s support.

“It is bourgeois thinking to label people as rowdies. History sheeters are products of their environment and go on to become pawns in the hands of politicians and police.

One must see the state of Chamarajpet. There is poverty, squalor, filth, garbage, lack of education and health opportunities.

The drains are clogged and children suffer from malnutrition. In the absence of education and opportunities, it is natural that some people resort to crime and graduate to become history sheeters,” said the former top cop-turned-politician. He explained how first-time offenders become hardened rowdies, and are “beholden” to politicians and police for ‘help’ received.

Will win and clean up Chamarajpet: Bhaskar Rao

“A person is arrested after he commits a crime and sent to jail. He comes out with money and power, which has strings attached. Politicians utilise the police to apply bailable conditions against him. He comes out beholden to the two; commits more crimes till he gains proficiency. He then starts recruiting vulnerable youth and soon, neighbourhoods turn into breeding grounds of crime,” he said.

Rao charged the incumbent Chamarajpet MLA with using money as bait to lure the poor. “Distributing currency notes randomly is not the answer to people’s problems. Instead, provide people with better living conditions. The corporation gives substantial amounts every year for the development of the constituency. Where has it been spent in Chamarajpet? Corruption is a menace. Sanitation in Chamarajpet is pathetic and the ghettoisation of slums is getting worse. People sleep near the drains, high on cheap liquor or substance,” he added.

Rao said he is confident of winning. “On priority, I will clean up my constituency and provide people with better educational, sanitary and health facilities. The young have aspirations, but no avenues to achieve them. We need strong administration, political will and a strong broom to clean the muck. Else, the underbelly of crime will get bigger and the poor and the ignorant will continue to get exploited,” he added. Chamarajpet Assembly constituency has seven wards -- JJ Nagar, Rayapuram, Padarayanapura, Chamarajpet, KR Market, Chalavadipalya and Azadnagar. Muslims constitute the majority of the population (around 45%) followed by Christians, Dalits and others.

BENGALURU: A new entrant, not only to his party but also to politics, the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Bengaluru city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that crime is closely linked to “poverty, ignorance and lack of opportunities,” while speaking about Chamarajpet - the constituency from where the BJP has fielded him against Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. The latter has represented the constituency four times since 2005. In police records, Chamarajpet is considered the underbelly of crime with history sheeter ‘Silent’ Sunil, who was aspiring to be the BJP candidate from the constituency, leading a protest after he was cold-shouldered by the saffron party. Rao had stirred a controversy when he recently said he was open to the idea of seeking Sunil’s support. “It is bourgeois thinking to label people as rowdies. History sheeters are products of their environment and go on to become pawns in the hands of politicians and police.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One must see the state of Chamarajpet. There is poverty, squalor, filth, garbage, lack of education and health opportunities. The drains are clogged and children suffer from malnutrition. In the absence of education and opportunities, it is natural that some people resort to crime and graduate to become history sheeters,” said the former top cop-turned-politician. He explained how first-time offenders become hardened rowdies, and are “beholden” to politicians and police for ‘help’ received. Will win and clean up Chamarajpet: Bhaskar Rao “A person is arrested after he commits a crime and sent to jail. He comes out with money and power, which has strings attached. Politicians utilise the police to apply bailable conditions against him. He comes out beholden to the two; commits more crimes till he gains proficiency. He then starts recruiting vulnerable youth and soon, neighbourhoods turn into breeding grounds of crime,” he said. Rao charged the incumbent Chamarajpet MLA with using money as bait to lure the poor. “Distributing currency notes randomly is not the answer to people’s problems. Instead, provide people with better living conditions. The corporation gives substantial amounts every year for the development of the constituency. Where has it been spent in Chamarajpet? Corruption is a menace. Sanitation in Chamarajpet is pathetic and the ghettoisation of slums is getting worse. People sleep near the drains, high on cheap liquor or substance,” he added. Rao said he is confident of winning. “On priority, I will clean up my constituency and provide people with better educational, sanitary and health facilities. The young have aspirations, but no avenues to achieve them. We need strong administration, political will and a strong broom to clean the muck. Else, the underbelly of crime will get bigger and the poor and the ignorant will continue to get exploited,” he added. Chamarajpet Assembly constituency has seven wards -- JJ Nagar, Rayapuram, Padarayanapura, Chamarajpet, KR Market, Chalavadipalya and Azadnagar. Muslims constitute the majority of the population (around 45%) followed by Christians, Dalits and others.