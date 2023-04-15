Home States Karnataka

Ex- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has his way, worker Swaroop gets Hassan

The JDS also fielded a few former MLAs who joined the party from the Congress and BJP. 

Published: 15th April 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

​ BJP leader MP Kumaraswamy joins JDS in the presence of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim in Bengaluru on Friday | Express ​

​ BJP leader MP Kumaraswamy joins JDS in the presence of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim in Bengaluru on Friday | Express ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HASSAN: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy won the day in the Hassan assembly constituency, with party worker Swaroop Prakash officially getting the ticket. The JDS announced its second list of 50 candidates on Friday. There was a major disagreement in the Gowda family over Hassan, with former minister HD Revanna firm on fielding his wife Bhavani.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy held discussions with his brother Revanna at the party office, before announcing the second list with party state president CM Ibrahim. While Kumaraswamy announced 49 candidates, Revanna announced Swaroop Prakash’s name from Hassan, saying all he wants is to see Kumaraswamy as the next chief minister, and no one can bring in differences between the family members.

Later, a visibly upset Revanna told reporters that the health of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda was most important to him, and wife Bhavani had sacrificed Hassan for his sake. Without taking names, he expressed displeasure that he had worked for Swaroop’s father (former JDS MLA late HS Prakash) for 30 years, and for Swaroop and his brother for five years. Asked whether he would campaign for Swaroop, Revanna said Kumaraswamy will take care of it, and the party will sweep all seven constituencies in Hassan.

Soon after the ticket was announced, Swaroop’s supporters hit the streets of Hassan to celebrate, while some rushed to his house to offer sweets. Swaroop said there are no differences among the leaders and also hoped that Kumaraswamy and Revanna would guide him on how to take on BJP candidate Preetam Gowda.

Datta to contest from Kadur
YSV Datta, who quit JDS and joined the Congress, but returned to the JDS after being denied a ticket, finally got the Kadur ticket. The JDS also fielded a few former MLAs who joined the party from the Congress and BJP. 

In Yeshwanthpur, the party gave the ticket to Javarayi Gowda, who is expected to give BJP candidate and minister ST Somashekhar a tough fight. The party finalised tickets for six of seven constituencies in Hassan, excluding Arasikere, as MLA Shivalingegowda quit the party to join Congress. Revanna will be contesting from home turf Holenarasipura, while former minister A Manju, who skipped from the Congress to JDS, is from Arakalgud. The second list features five women, including Chaitra Kotharkar from Karwar, who quit the Congress and joined JDS. 

NR SANTOSH LIKELY TO JOIN JDS, CONTEST FROM ARSIKERE
Arsikere: NR Santosh, once a close associate of former CM BS Yediyurappa, and a ticket aspirant from Arsikere constituency, has decided to join JDS as he was denied a ticket by BJP, which announced GVT Basavaraj as its Arsikere candidate. JDS leader HD Revanna and former CM HD Kumaraswamy held talks with Santosh on Friday on Arsikere ticket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Revanna Swaroop Prakash
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp