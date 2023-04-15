Ex- Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has his way, worker Swaroop gets Hassan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/HASSAN: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy won the day in the Hassan assembly constituency, with party worker Swaroop Prakash officially getting the ticket. The JDS announced its second list of 50 candidates on Friday. There was a major disagreement in the Gowda family over Hassan, with former minister HD Revanna firm on fielding his wife Bhavani.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy held discussions with his brother Revanna at the party office, before announcing the second list with party state president CM Ibrahim. While Kumaraswamy announced 49 candidates, Revanna announced Swaroop Prakash’s name from Hassan, saying all he wants is to see Kumaraswamy as the next chief minister, and no one can bring in differences between the family members.

Later, a visibly upset Revanna told reporters that the health of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda was most important to him, and wife Bhavani had sacrificed Hassan for his sake. Without taking names, he expressed displeasure that he had worked for Swaroop’s father (former JDS MLA late HS Prakash) for 30 years, and for Swaroop and his brother for five years. Asked whether he would campaign for Swaroop, Revanna said Kumaraswamy will take care of it, and the party will sweep all seven constituencies in Hassan.

Soon after the ticket was announced, Swaroop’s supporters hit the streets of Hassan to celebrate, while some rushed to his house to offer sweets. Swaroop said there are no differences among the leaders and also hoped that Kumaraswamy and Revanna would guide him on how to take on BJP candidate Preetam Gowda.

Datta to contest from Kadur

YSV Datta, who quit JDS and joined the Congress, but returned to the JDS after being denied a ticket, finally got the Kadur ticket. The JDS also fielded a few former MLAs who joined the party from the Congress and BJP.

In Yeshwanthpur, the party gave the ticket to Javarayi Gowda, who is expected to give BJP candidate and minister ST Somashekhar a tough fight. The party finalised tickets for six of seven constituencies in Hassan, excluding Arasikere, as MLA Shivalingegowda quit the party to join Congress. Revanna will be contesting from home turf Holenarasipura, while former minister A Manju, who skipped from the Congress to JDS, is from Arakalgud. The second list features five women, including Chaitra Kotharkar from Karwar, who quit the Congress and joined JDS.

NR SANTOSH LIKELY TO JOIN JDS, CONTEST FROM ARSIKERE

Arsikere: NR Santosh, once a close associate of former CM BS Yediyurappa, and a ticket aspirant from Arsikere constituency, has decided to join JDS as he was denied a ticket by BJP, which announced GVT Basavaraj as its Arsikere candidate. JDS leader HD Revanna and former CM HD Kumaraswamy held talks with Santosh on Friday on Arsikere ticket.

