Karnataka polls: DK brothers’ ‘Anaka’ plan to defeat Ashoka

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Revenue Minister R Ashoka pitted against KPCC president DK Shivakumar in the Kanakapura contest, Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh have apparently devised a strategy to defeat Ashoka on his home turf, Padmanabhanagar.

The plan drawn up by the ‘DK brothers’ is called ‘Anaka’ – comprising Alpasankyaks (minorities), Naidus (Telugu-speaking population) and Kanakapura residents.

Confirming the development, Congress candidate Raghunath Naidu, 59, said that there are 70,000 Telugu-speakers in Padmanabhanagar and 35,000 Naidus. Besides, there are 36,000 minorities and 15,000-plus Kanakapura residents who are voters in the seat.

“I am just the candidate, the real face is DK Shivakumar, who has himself spoken to the Telugu-speaking voters in Padmanabhanagar,” said Naidu.

Naidu had sought a councillor ticket from Padmanabhanagar ward in 2001. In 2018, when it became an Assembly segment, he had sought a ticket, but was given this time. BJP leader NR Ramesh’s supporters are upset that Ramesh was denied a ticket, and they have urged him to contest against Ashoka by joining JDS, as they suspect Ashoka was behind Ramesh not getting a ticket from the Jayanagar Assembly seat.

With hundreds of leaders resigning from BJP in South Bengaluru, the Congress strategy could give a jolt to Ashoka.

