Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah will stick to Varuna, may have dropped Kolar plan

Besides, it would become difficult for Siddaramaiah to travel across the state to campaign for Congress candidates, especially in North Karnataka.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, who was nursing the idea of contesting from Kolar apart from his pocket borough Varuna, may give up Kolar.

He took the decision after meeting his well-wishers, including KJ George and Byrati Suresh, who suggested that Varuna is a safe seat for him and it is not necessary to contest from Kolar, sources close to Siddaramaiah said. 

With the BJP fielding Housing Minister V Somanna from Varuna in Mysuru, CLP leader Siddaramaiah held a confidential meeting with his supporters, where it was decided that he should stick to Varuna, and drop the idea of contesting from Kolar.  

His well-wishers, including KJ George and Byrati Suresh, suggested that Varuna is a safe seat and it is not necessary to contest from Kolar, sources close to Siddaramaiah told TNIE. The reason put forth was that contesting from two seats could turn counter-productive as it may send the wrong message to the electorate in both constituencies. 

Asked about the chances of Siddaramaiah contesting from Kolar, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party’s third list, which is expected any time soon, will put an end to speculation. 

According to sources, Siddarmaiah has proposed the name of Kotturu Manjunath for Kolar. As the latter is facing a court case over a fake SC certificate, and the verdict is unlikely before the deadline for nominations closes, he may opt out of the Mulbagal assembly seat, which is reserved for the SC category. 

In fact, Kotturu is KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s Man Friday, and the latter has kept both Kolar and Mulbagal seats vacant for his sake. The chances of Kotturu getting the party ticket for his cousin Manjushri, who hails from Ramanagara, for the Mulbagal seat cannot be ruled out as she has a genuine SC caste certificate, a source said. 

