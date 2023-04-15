Karnataka polls: Two-front battle for Somanna, can he win over BSY loyalists?

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MANDYA: Housing Minister V Somanna is facing the toughest political battle of his illustrious four-decade-long political career. The party's high command has pitted him against AHINDA strongman and former CM Siddaramaiah in the latter’s pocket borough of Varuna.

The party has also fielded a strong Lingayat leader from Chamarajanagar as well. Somanna, who holds sway in Bengaluru’s Govindaraja Nagar constituency, is not only facing an uphill task in Varuna but also in Chamarajanagar.

The party rank and file in the Varuna constituency, who were hoping that BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra would be the candidate, are unhappy and not enthusiastic to work for any other candidate.

Inspiring them is Somanna’s first big challenge. Though he has whipped up momentum among the Lingayats, steering the dominant SC/STs and smaller communities towards the saffron camp is an onerous task.

Siddaramaiah has nurtured the constituency and is in touch with the leaders and the electorate. For Somanna, the clock is ticking, with less than 25 days before polls across 220 villages. Siddaramaiah is playing his emotional card by announcing that this will be his ultimate poll battle, and has projected himself as the chief ministerial candidate, boosting his chances.

Though Chamarajanagar appears relatively easier for Somanna to handle, there are still hurdles to overcome in a constituency which has been a Congress bastion over the past 15 years. The Chamarajanagar constituency is represented by Uppara community MLA Puttarangashetty, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah.

Though Shetty is battling anti-incumbency, and many Dalit groups have gone against him, on paper, the constituency with a mix of Lingayats, Dalits, Uppara, Kuruba, Muslims, and Christians might give him an edge if there are no cracks in Dalits and STs votes.

Besides bridging the gap with former MLC Mallikarjunappa, Somanna has to mollify other ticket aspirants like Rudresh and Nagashreewho have worked incessantly over the past two years. Former MLA Gurus Swamy’s daughter Nagashree held a meeting with her supporters, where she was in tears, and is likely to announce her next political move soon. With Somanna contesting from two constituencies, he should have his set of leaders and foot soldiers on the field.

