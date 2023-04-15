Karnataka HC comes down on postal dept for denying interest to PPF investor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The denial of interest after receiving deposits into the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme for 12 years does not behove the status of the Department of Posts (DoP) being a State under Article 12 of the Constitution, ordered the Karnataka High Court, directing the department to pay interest to the petitioner up to September 23, 2021. Till the payment from that date, the petitioner will be entitled to the interest at the rate paid by banks, the court added.

Partly allowing the petition filed by K Shankar Lal, a resident of Vyalikaval in Bengaluru, Justice M Nagaprasanna said DoP’s action is far from fair. Lal had questioned the DoP’s communication dated September 23, 2021, denying him the interest, while asking him to close the account which was opened in the name of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in the PPF Scheme on September 3, 2009. The maturity date of the account is March 31, 2025.

Though the HUF scheme closed on May 13, 2005, the DoP allowed the petitioner to open the account through an agent under it, and received the amounts for 12 years with eyes wide open, knowing full well that the scheme had been amended four years previously, the judge said. Later, the department denied interest, saying the opening of the account itself was irregular. Lal, who was accumulating money for his daughter’s marriage, moved the court. The total accrued, including interest, is Rs 12.96 lakh.

“The Post Master and the Senior Superintendent of Posts Offices, Malleswaram, could not have permitted the opening of the account and further could not have permitted deposits into the account for 12 long years. Having kept quiet all along cannot pass the buck upon the petitioner and make the account irregular and deny the interest for the investment,” the court said.

BENGALURU: The denial of interest after receiving deposits into the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme for 12 years does not behove the status of the Department of Posts (DoP) being a State under Article 12 of the Constitution, ordered the Karnataka High Court, directing the department to pay interest to the petitioner up to September 23, 2021. Till the payment from that date, the petitioner will be entitled to the interest at the rate paid by banks, the court added. Partly allowing the petition filed by K Shankar Lal, a resident of Vyalikaval in Bengaluru, Justice M Nagaprasanna said DoP’s action is far from fair. Lal had questioned the DoP’s communication dated September 23, 2021, denying him the interest, while asking him to close the account which was opened in the name of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in the PPF Scheme on September 3, 2009. The maturity date of the account is March 31, 2025. Though the HUF scheme closed on May 13, 2005, the DoP allowed the petitioner to open the account through an agent under it, and received the amounts for 12 years with eyes wide open, knowing full well that the scheme had been amended four years previously, the judge said. Later, the department denied interest, saying the opening of the account itself was irregular. Lal, who was accumulating money for his daughter’s marriage, moved the court. The total accrued, including interest, is Rs 12.96 lakh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Post Master and the Senior Superintendent of Posts Offices, Malleswaram, could not have permitted the opening of the account and further could not have permitted deposits into the account for 12 long years. Having kept quiet all along cannot pass the buck upon the petitioner and make the account irregular and deny the interest for the investment,” the court said.