Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC comes down on postal dept for denying interest to PPF investor

Partly allowing the petition filed by K Shankar Lal, a resident of Vyalikaval in Bengaluru, Justice M Nagaprasanna said DoP’s action is far from fair.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The denial of interest after receiving deposits into the Public Provident Fund (PPF) Scheme for 12 years does not behove the status of the Department of Posts (DoP) being a State under Article 12 of the Constitution, ordered the Karnataka High Court, directing the department to pay interest to the petitioner up to September 23, 2021. Till the payment from that date, the petitioner will be entitled to the interest at the rate paid by banks, the court added.

Partly allowing the petition filed by K Shankar Lal, a resident of Vyalikaval in Bengaluru, Justice M Nagaprasanna said DoP’s action is far from fair. Lal had questioned the DoP’s communication dated September 23, 2021, denying him the interest, while asking him to close the account which was opened in the name of the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) in the PPF Scheme on September 3, 2009. The maturity date of the account is March 31, 2025.

Though the HUF scheme closed on May 13, 2005, the DoP allowed the petitioner to open the account through an agent under it, and received the amounts for 12 years with eyes wide open, knowing full well that the scheme had been amended four years previously, the judge said. Later, the department denied interest, saying the opening of the account itself was irregular. Lal, who was accumulating money for his daughter’s marriage, moved the court. The total accrued, including interest, is Rs 12.96 lakh.

“The Post Master and the Senior Superintendent of Posts Offices, Malleswaram, could not have permitted the opening of the account and further could not have permitted deposits into the account for 12 long years. Having kept quiet all along cannot pass the buck upon the petitioner and make the account irregular and deny the interest for the investment,” the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PPF Scheme Karnataka Karnataka HC
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp