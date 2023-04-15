Home States Karnataka

Now, all vehicles have to pay to enter Nagarahole forests in Kodagu

Tourists park by the waterfalls on the Bhagamandala-Karike Road and litter the area with plastic and liquor waste.

A forest checkpost at Karike in Kodagu district ​

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Not just inter-state, now even intra- and inter-district vehicles will have to pay an entry fee at the forest gates of Nagarahole in Kodagu. The forest department took this step to put an end to the rampant dumping of garbage and littering in forest areas in the district. 

Kodagu Chief Conservator of Forests Murthy BNN pointed out that it had become a herculean task for the department to control littering and dumping of garbage in forest fringes. “But after we introduced strict checking and entry fee at Nagarahole Gate, the dumping of huge quantities of waste materials brought from Kerala into Kodagu forests has been controlled,” he said. 

Entry fee will also now be collected at Makutta Gate in South Kodagu where garbage was being dumped from Kerala and surrounding areas. To prevent unauthorised parking and littering, the forest department is conducting regular vigil in forest areas that lead to popular tourist spots. 

Tourists park by the waterfalls on the Bhagamandala-Karike Road and litter the area with plastic and liquor waste. “This is causing an adverse effect on the wildlife and the department is conducting stringent checks to control this,” he said.

