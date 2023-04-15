Home States Karnataka

Parts of Karnataka sizzle, Bengaluru at 36 degrees Celsius, Kalaburagi at 41 degrees Celsius

The officials explained that this was because of insufficient moisture, insufficient heating, wind instability and absence of any triggering mechanism like a system formation. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city on Thursday recorded the highest maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius so far this year. The temperature on Friday saw a reduction of a mere 0.4 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius. 

Kalaburagi, on the other hand, recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was the highest temperature recorded so far in the state. Even though most parts of south interior Karnataka and north interior Karnataka witnessed thundershowers on Friday, the IMD has forecast no rainfall for Bengaluru and surrounding areas for the next few days. 

They also pointed out that during mid-April last year, Bengaluru and most parts of Karnataka had witnessed thundershowers. But, this year, most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, have not experienced rainfall for more than two weeks. 

“Parts of north interior Karnataka are experiencing rain because of wind discontinuity and clouding due to local convection. But in the case of Bengaluru, the relative humidity and moisture is not there. The peak temperature in Bengaluru is 2 degrees Celsius above normal and will rise in the coming days. While the temperature in parts of north Karnataka will dip because of the cloud cover and rain for a few days, it will start to soar again and will even touch 45-46 degrees Celsius,” IMD officials said. 

They also said the heat wave will prevail over parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka in the days ahead. “April is the peak summer month and thundershowers are only expected in May this year. The summer situation across most parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is bad,” the official added.

TEMP CROSSES 400C IN AP
Vijayawada: The daytime temperatures shot past 40 degrees Celsius at several places in Andhra Pradesh.  The highest temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius was reported at Dornipadu mandal of Nandyal district. 

