A day after joining Congress, Savadi gets ticket, Hubballi Central on hold

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Congress released its third list of 43 candidates on Saturday, former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi has been given the ticket to contest from the Athani Assembly constituency, which was denied to him by BJP, leading him to quit the saffron party.

The Grand Old Party has kept the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat vacant expecting former chief minister Jagadish Shettar to join the party. If at all Shettar joins Congress, Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar’s close relative Rajath Ullagaddimath will have to let go of his ambition.

Kolar, which had become a hot seat after Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah announced he would contest from there, witnessed protests by his supporters as the ticket went to former Mulbagal MLA Kothur G Manjunath. Manjunath cannot contest from Mulbagal, which is a SC reserved seat, as he suffered a setback in a case of fake SC certificate against him. Congress has not announced a candidate for Mulbagal yet. “It will be given to a person Manjunath chooses. It could also be his cousin Manjusri, who is a close confidant of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar,” a source said.

Veteran leader RV Devaraj will run from Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru. Former minister and actor Umashree has been denied the ticket from Terdal in Bagalkot district. Instead, a new face, Siddappa Ramappa Konnur, has been picked.

Former MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda will be fielded from Arasikere. KM Uday, who allegedly helped former chief minister BS Yediyurappa form the government by bringing down the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government in 2019, has been given the ticket from Maddur.

Farmer leader NH Konarreddy, former minister CS Shivalli’s wife Kusumavathi (Kundagol), 82-year-old Revunaik Belamagi (Kalaburagi Rural SC seat), Margaret Alva’s son Nivedit Alva (Kumta), former minister Motamma’s daughter Nayana (Mudigere) and Youth Congress leader Hampan Gowda Badarli (Sindhanur) are among prominent figures in the list.

Congress has kept 15 seats vacant, including Pulikeshi Nagar in Bengaluru, as sitting MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy has been facing the wrath of Muslims over the DJ Halli riots. AC Srinivas, who lost in Mahadevapura in 2018 and an aspirant for the Devanahalli seat, may get the ticket, a source said.

