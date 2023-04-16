Bommai’s assets grow nearly 5 times in 5 years

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The total assets of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have grown close to five times in the last five years. Bommai, who filed his nomination paper to contest from the Shiggaon constituency on Saturday, declared the total value of his properties at Rs 28.94 crore, which was Rs 6.09 crore in 2018 when the last Assembly elections were held.

The value of his immovable properties has grown from Rs 3.77 crore to Rs 22.96 crore, which is over six times. Similarly, the value of movables increased from Rs 2.32 crore to Rs 5.98 crore. As per the affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, Bommai has assets worth Rs 28,93,94,208 and liabilities of Rs 5,79,20,753. Also, under the column of Hindu Undivided Family, he has declared an inherited asset of Rs 20,77,41,231. So, the total assets declared by Bommai is Rs 49.70 crore.

While Bommai owns gold jewellery, bullion and valuable articles worth Rs 1.5 crore, his wife Chennamma has assets of Rs 78.83 lakh. He has non-agriculture land in Yelahanka and Bengeri of Hubballi, and agricultural land in Tarihal village on the Hubballi outskirts and at his ancestral village Kamadolli of Kundgol taluk. He also declared owning three commercial and four residential buildings.

Bommai, who was with his son Bharat, Public Works Minister CC Patil, and Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, filed the papers at the Shiggaon taluk office as the day was considered auspicious. He is expected to submit more papers on April 19 taking out a procession, which may be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda.

MADAL GETS BAIL

A special court on Saturday granted bail to Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa in a graft case registered by the Lokayukta police over lack of breakthrough. “Virupakshappa was not arrested while receiving the bribe. Also, Madal’s medical report shows he has heart disease,” said the court.

