Home States Karnataka

Bommai’s assets grow nearly 5 times in 5 years

Bommai, who was with his son Bharat, Public Works Minister CC Patil, and Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, filed the papers at the Shiggaon taluk office as the day was considered auspicious.

Published: 16th April 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (File photo | PTI)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya    
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The total assets of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have grown close to five times in the last five years. Bommai, who filed his nomination paper to contest from the Shiggaon constituency on Saturday, declared the total value of his properties at Rs 28.94 crore, which was Rs 6.09 crore in 2018 when the last Assembly elections were held.

The value of his immovable properties has grown from Rs 3.77 crore to Rs 22.96 crore, which is over six times. Similarly, the value of movables increased from Rs 2.32 crore to Rs 5.98 crore. As per the affidavit filed before the Election Commission of India, Bommai has assets worth Rs 28,93,94,208 and liabilities of Rs 5,79,20,753. Also, under the column of Hindu Undivided Family, he has declared an inherited asset of Rs 20,77,41,231. So, the total assets declared by Bommai is Rs 49.70 crore.

While Bommai owns gold jewellery, bullion and valuable articles worth Rs 1.5 crore, his wife Chennamma has assets of Rs 78.83 lakh. He has non-agriculture land in Yelahanka and Bengeri of Hubballi, and agricultural land in Tarihal village on the Hubballi outskirts and at his ancestral village Kamadolli of Kundgol taluk. He also declared owning three commercial and four residential buildings. 

Bommai, who was with his son Bharat, Public Works Minister CC Patil, and Haveri MP Shivakumar Udasi, filed the papers at the Shiggaon taluk office as the day was considered auspicious. He is expected to submit more papers on April 19 taking out a procession, which may be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda.

MADAL GETS BAIL 
A special court on Saturday granted bail to Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa in a graft case registered by the Lokayukta police over lack of breakthrough. “Virupakshappa was not arrested while receiving the bribe. Also, Madal’s medical report shows he has heart disease,” said the court.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Shiggaon constituency
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp