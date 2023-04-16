Home States Karnataka

Congress workers vandalise Kolar party office 

They said that they were expecting Siddaramaiah will contest from Kolar, and questioned why senior Congress leaders and workers were not consulted before announcing the ticket.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Disgruntled Congress workers on Saturday vandalised the Kolar Congress party office after the party’s third list was announced, and the top brass decided to field Kothur Manjunath from Kolar and not Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

The group also raised slogans against Congress leadership. Meanwhile, KPCC president DK Shivakumar visited Kolar to oversee arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s Jai Bharat event and faced heat from a group of minority leaders. 

Shivakumar spoke to local leaders, and later visited the house of youth Congress leader Praveen Gowda, and held talks with senior Congress leaders including Anil Kumar, Nazeer Ahmed, Ashishek Dutty, Kothur Manjunath and also KPCC Working president Saleem Ahmed.

