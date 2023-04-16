Karnataka polls: Weddings miss the "cheers" in Kodagu  

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The ban on liquor at private weddings and functions has left celebrations bereft of "cheers" in Kodagu.

The prohibition came into effect in view of the Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May 10.

The ban on liquor has been imposed by the Excise Department on the orders of the State Election Commission.

While permission for serving liquor at private functions was granted during past elections, the same stands cancelled now.

Serving liquor at private functions including weddings is a common practice among the majority of people in Kodagu. Liquor is a must for Kodava community weddings.

During the previous elections, the Code of Conduct exempted the residents from serving liquor at weddings. But they had to shell out Rs 11,500 as a fee to the excise department. However, this was not the case this time.

"The order came from the State Election Commission", confirmed district excise DC, Jagadish.

But many residents had taken permission from the excise department well in advance by paying the fee.

“The ban was imposed on April 11. The cash paid by several families for a liquor permit in view of weddings are being refunded", Jagadish said.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Federation of the Kodava Samaj has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission requesting to withdraw the ban imposed on serving liquor during private functions. The representatives of the federation met the Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar and explained about the custom of serving liquor during Kodava weddings.

Many who have already purchased liquor in large quantities for functions are in a dilemma and hope that the Election Commission would pay heed to their demand.

