Karnataka tops in Fasal Bima, over Rs 687 crore claims settled

The common service centres have also seen an enrolment of 4.66 lakh non-loanee farmers over the last six years.

16th April 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka was declared topper in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) scheme, during a national conference in Chhattisgarh.  The award was handed over to the state government on April 14, but was made public on April 15. Agriculture department officials said that Rs 687.4 crore of 5.66 lakh farmers have been settled, pending since 2018.

In 2021 Kharif season, 13.15 lakh farmers had enrolled in the scheme. The numbers increased to 23.86 lakh in 2022. Officials said there has been a 47.74 per cent increase in the enrolment. The officials said that in 2021 Kharif season, 13.35 lakh hectares area were insured which increased to 18.94 lakh hectares, a 41.8 per cent rise. 

The common service centres have also seen an enrolment of 4.66 lakh non-loanee farmers over the last six years. Officials said that the central government has noted that for 2022 Kharif season, 5.60 lakh farmers, whose incurred losses due to natural calamities were compensated before December 2022. Insurance claims of Rs 298.57 crore were settled under the add-on coverage including prevented sowing, localised calamities, mid-season adversity and post-harvest loss claims. 

“The department has taken all measures to reduce the time for enrolment and payment. For 2023 Kharif season, the state government has released its advance share of Rs 951 crore for PMFBY scheme implementation,” the official added.

