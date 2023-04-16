Man cuts cake on GF’s b’day, slits her throat with the same knife  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman, working in the Internal Security Division (ISD) of the Karnataka State Police, was murdered by her boyfriend after celebrating her birthday at his house near Laggere in Rajgopal Nagar police station limits.

The woman, Navya (24), could not celebrate her birthday on Tuesday as her boyfriend Prashanth (25) was not available and they cut the cake on Friday. Immediately after, Prashanth, suspecting her to be cheating on him, slit her throat with the same knife that was used to cut the cake.

He stayed with Navya’s body for the next five hours, unsure of what to do. He even contemplated chopping the body into pieces and dumping it, like in the murder of Shradha by Aftab Ameen Poonawalla in Delhi. But he decided against it as it was time-consuming and surrendered in the evening.

‘Victim’s throat slit for chatting’

“They celebrated the birthday around 3 pm on Friday as the victim had a government holiday for Amebdkar Jayanti. When they were celebrating, the victim got a message on her phone and she started chatting. The frustrated accused questioned her, got into a verbal altercation and slit her throat in the heat of the moment, killing her on the spot,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

The police, after visiting Prashanth’s house, informed her mother. The body was later shifted to the Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. The couple from Kanakapura, who were distant relatives, were in a relationship for the last six years.

