Home States Karnataka

Simha slams Parameshwara for seeking SDPI support  

BJP Mysuru District president Srivatsava and Chamundeshwari constituency candidate V Kavish Gowda were present.

Published: 16th April 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha slammed former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara for seeking support of SDPI in the assembly elections. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Simha said Parameshwara has sought the support of extremist group PFI’s political wing SDPI to Congress.

“Parameshwara has called Muslims to support Congress in the assembly election. He had served as a home minister and the Deputy CM. What message he is trying to give by seeking support from SDPI. Just to come to power, he is seeking support of a banned organisation’s political wing. Is Congress trying to make the state like Bihar or Uttar Pradesh in the past,” he said.

The two-time MP said after SIMI was banned, PFI and KFD were started in South India.“The political wing of this organisation is SDPI. As there were reports that PFI was involved in political killings in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Central government banned the organisation in 2022. Congress is making alliances with anti-national organisations,” he said.

Asserting that PFI, KFD and SDPI were involved in the murder of several Hindu activists in the state, the MP alleged that the activists of these organisations are like adopted children of Siddaramaiah.

“The Congress is trying to bring a Taliban government in Karnataka with the support of SDPI. People should be cautious. SDPI claims that India will be an Islamic state by 2047. If Congress comes to power in the state, there will be a rise in political murders in the state,” he said.

Simha said Housing Minister V Somanna will be filing nominations from Varuna while L Nagendra from Chamaraja segment on April 17. “Somanna will end the 15 years ‘darbar’ of the father and son (Siddaramaiah and Yathindra Siddaramaiah) in Varuna. BJP will win at least eight seats in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts,” he said. BJP Mysuru District president Srivatsava and Chamundeshwari constituency candidate V Kavish Gowda were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratap Simha G Parameshwara SDPI
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp