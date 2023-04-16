Simha slams Parameshwara for seeking SDPI support  

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha slammed former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara for seeking support of SDPI in the assembly elections. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Simha said Parameshwara has sought the support of extremist group PFI’s political wing SDPI to Congress.

“Parameshwara has called Muslims to support Congress in the assembly election. He had served as a home minister and the Deputy CM. What message he is trying to give by seeking support from SDPI. Just to come to power, he is seeking support of a banned organisation’s political wing. Is Congress trying to make the state like Bihar or Uttar Pradesh in the past,” he said.

The two-time MP said after SIMI was banned, PFI and KFD were started in South India.“The political wing of this organisation is SDPI. As there were reports that PFI was involved in political killings in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Central government banned the organisation in 2022. Congress is making alliances with anti-national organisations,” he said.

Asserting that PFI, KFD and SDPI were involved in the murder of several Hindu activists in the state, the MP alleged that the activists of these organisations are like adopted children of Siddaramaiah.

“The Congress is trying to bring a Taliban government in Karnataka with the support of SDPI. People should be cautious. SDPI claims that India will be an Islamic state by 2047. If Congress comes to power in the state, there will be a rise in political murders in the state,” he said.

Simha said Housing Minister V Somanna will be filing nominations from Varuna while L Nagendra from Chamaraja segment on April 17. “Somanna will end the 15 years ‘darbar’ of the father and son (Siddaramaiah and Yathindra Siddaramaiah) in Varuna. BJP will win at least eight seats in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts,” he said. BJP Mysuru District president Srivatsava and Chamundeshwari constituency candidate V Kavish Gowda were present.

MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha slammed former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara for seeking support of SDPI in the assembly elections. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Simha said Parameshwara has sought the support of extremist group PFI’s political wing SDPI to Congress. “Parameshwara has called Muslims to support Congress in the assembly election. He had served as a home minister and the Deputy CM. What message he is trying to give by seeking support from SDPI. Just to come to power, he is seeking support of a banned organisation’s political wing. Is Congress trying to make the state like Bihar or Uttar Pradesh in the past,” he said. The two-time MP said after SIMI was banned, PFI and KFD were started in South India.“The political wing of this organisation is SDPI. As there were reports that PFI was involved in political killings in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Central government banned the organisation in 2022. Congress is making alliances with anti-national organisations,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asserting that PFI, KFD and SDPI were involved in the murder of several Hindu activists in the state, the MP alleged that the activists of these organisations are like adopted children of Siddaramaiah. “The Congress is trying to bring a Taliban government in Karnataka with the support of SDPI. People should be cautious. SDPI claims that India will be an Islamic state by 2047. If Congress comes to power in the state, there will be a rise in political murders in the state,” he said. Simha said Housing Minister V Somanna will be filing nominations from Varuna while L Nagendra from Chamaraja segment on April 17. “Somanna will end the 15 years ‘darbar’ of the father and son (Siddaramaiah and Yathindra Siddaramaiah) in Varuna. BJP will win at least eight seats in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts,” he said. BJP Mysuru District president Srivatsava and Chamundeshwari constituency candidate V Kavish Gowda were present.