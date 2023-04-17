Aim for 150 seats or BJP will topple govt: Rahul  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence on Sunday that if the party leaders work unitedly, Congress will win the Assembly elections, and attacked BJP for “spreading hatred and attacking various institutions in the country”.

Bharat Jodo Auditorium

After inaugurating Indira Gandhi Bhavan at the KPCC office in Bengaluru along with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul said, “Everyone knows how the BJP is spreading hatred in the country. As Congressmen, our responsibility is to protect this country. The New India should be protected from RSS and BJP.’’

Upbeat about winning elections, he said, “There is unity am­ong our party leaders. All the leaders have walked together during the Bharat Jodo. If we work unitedly, the party will win.’’Lashing out at the state government, he said, “The BJP government in Karnataka is a hallmark of corruption. BJP leaders have not done anything in the last five years, and the people have realised that.’’ Rahul also assured they will implement all the four pre-poll promises if they come to power.

“We have to win at least 150 seats, and not aim for a victory by slender margin. It will be of no use. The BJP government could use the money they have amassed by looting people to topple the government,’’ he said. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “After Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the party president, the party is moving in a new direction. A person, who was a block president, is now the AICC president. This is a testimony to the democratic set-up of the Congress.’’

Shivakumar revealed that it was Kharge who suggested that the building be named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “If the Congress wants to remain strong in the country, only the Gandhi family can ensure that. Congress’ history is the history of this country. The party has united the country in difficult times,’’ he said, adding that a hall has been named Bharat Jodo Hall in memory of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that cris-crossed the country.

