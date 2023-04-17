Home States Karnataka

Aim for 150 seats or BJP will topple govt: Rahul  

As Congressmen, our responsibility is to protect this country. The New India should be protected from RSS and BJP.’’

Published: 17th April 2023 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exuded confidence on Sunday that if the party leaders work unitedly, Congress will win the Assembly elections, and attacked BJP for “spreading hatred and attacking various institutions in the country”.

Bharat Jodo Auditorium

After inaugurating Indira Gandhi Bhavan at the KPCC office in Bengaluru along with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul said, “Everyone knows how the BJP is spreading hatred in the country. As Congressmen, our responsibility is to protect this country. The New India should be protected from RSS and BJP.’’

Upbeat about winning elections, he said, “There is unity am­ong our party leaders. All the leaders have walked together during the Bharat Jodo. If we work unitedly, the party will win.’’Lashing out at the state government, he said, “The BJP government in Karnataka is a hallmark of corruption. BJP leaders have not done anything in the last five years, and the people have realised that.’’ Rahul also assured they will implement all the four pre-poll promises if they come to power.

“We have to win at least 150 seats, and not aim for a victory by slender margin. It will be of no use. The BJP government could use the money they have amassed by looting people to topple the government,’’ he said. KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “After Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the party president, the party is moving in a new direction. A person, who was a block president, is now the AICC president. This is a testimony to the democratic set-up of the Congress.’’

Shivakumar revealed that it was Kharge who suggested that the building be named after former prime minister Indira Gandhi. “If the Congress wants to remain strong in the country, only the Gandhi family can ensure that. Congress’ history is the history of this country. The party has united the country in difficult times,’’ he said, adding that a hall has been named Bharat Jodo Hall in memory of Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra that cris-crossed the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp