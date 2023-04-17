BJP to lose MP Karadi Sanganna too

Home States Karnataka

KOPPAL: BJP which is witnessing some big-ticket exits of late will lose Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna too as he has decided to resign as a member of Parliament on Monday. Again, the pain point is the denial of a party ticket to contest the May 10 Assembly polls.  

Sanganna, who was one of the aspirants, had also demanded a ticket for his son Gavisiddappa Karadi. But both have not found their names in the BJP list of contestants. Sanganna on Sunday met his followers at his residence in Koppal to get their opinion.

Sources said Sanganna will go to New Delhi in a special flight and tender his resignation. He is likely to join JDS and contest the election. 

‘BJP could still convince Sanganna’

Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna will file his nomination papers on Wednesday, they added. When the party indicated that Sanganna would not get the ticket, Gavisiddappa was getting ready to contest the election, but he too was denied the chance.

A senior BJP leader from Koppal said, “It is the high command that decides Assembly tickets. We will work for any party member who is chosen to contest. We agree that losing some top leaders will disturb our equations, but for BJP workers, it it always the party, and not a person, that is important.

There is still time, and party senior leaders could convince Sanganna to stay back, telling him that it is difficult for people to accept him as a candidate from any other party. We are watching his next move and we will be happy if he comes back.” Shivanand Melamath, a resident of Koppal, said,

“Karadi Sanganna has implemented some good development projects in Koppal. We don’t know why he is changing parties, but he is the leader here, whether he belongs to BJP or JDS. People love him here, and vote for him irrespective of the party he belongs to.”

