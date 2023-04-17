Border checks: Vehicles stopped for checking; public, tourists complain of traffic jams

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

Flying squads, police teams, Central Reserve Paramilitary Force, static surveillance teams and a host of other teams from different departments and agencies are working round-the-clock, manning hundreds of inter-state and inter-district checkposts set up across Karnataka to prevent the illegal flow of cash and valuables, ahead of the May 10 assembly election.

In spite of the strict vigil, several instances of VIPs passing through the checkposts without being frisked, are reported. However, teams at the checkposts are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that every vehicle and passenger is checked before crossing over, especially at the state’s borders with Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

After the imposition of model code of conduct, the highest seizure of cash, valuables and other materials has been reported in the Belagavi district. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil told TNIE, “Including two big hauls -- Rs 2 crore cash at Hirebagewadi toll plaza and Rs 1.5 crore cash near Hitni Cross -- Belagavi district has recorded the highest seizure of cash and valuables so far in the state, after imposition of the code of conduct.

We have 24 inter-state checkposts on the Maharashtra and Goa borders, and 38 inter-district checkposts in the Belagavi district. The SST teams and flying squads are working round-the-clock in three shifts to ensure that all the vehicles and people are checked properly.’’

Patil said Central Para Military Force teams will reach the checkposts in the next two days to hasten the frisking process. All checkposts have been provided with CCTVs, fans and water, besides other basic amenities to ensure the teams perform their duties effectively, he added.

At several checkposts on the Kerala and Tamil Nadu borders, a large number of people and tourists are facing severe inconvenience due to the tedious checking process. Several instances of traffic jams due to the slow process of checking baggage at Kodagu have been reported, but officials gave an assurance that the process would be expedited to avoid any problems at the borders.

The SST teams and flying squads are facing a challenging task at several checkposts on the Maharashtra and Goa borders in the Belagavi district, where vehicular movement is heavy. Although the government has formed bigger teams to ensure that all passengers and commuters are frisked strictly, it is a tough job to check all vehicles at the checkposts at Kugnoli on the Maharashtra border, and Nipani and Kagwad checkposts bordering Miraj, Maharashtra.

A large number of vehicles from several districts of Maharashtra and Goa pass via the Belagavi checkpost. “Many workers travel from Maharashtra to Belagavi on a regular basis via the interstate checkpost at Kugnoli. The tedious process of checking vehicles and passengers becomes a nuisance for us every day. Officials should find alternatives so that travellers who use the same route can avoid this difficulty,” says Manoj Chavan, who travels from Shinoli town in Maharashtra to Belagavi.

Several businessmen who regularly travel via checkposts on the Goa and Maharashtra borders also face inconvenience. “Business activities get affected due to the undue delay caused by checks on the border,” says Mangesh Patil, a local businessman. However, officials said they were trying to avoid inconvenience to the people.

CASH, GOLD, LIQUOR MOST POPULAR

Officials seized Rs 20 lakh in cash, 220gm of gold and 131 litres of liquor being transported illegally from various checkposts in Ballari district, bordering Andhra Pradesh. As many as 11 checkposts have been set up along the border, and all are equipped with CCTV cameras, with police personnel deployed for security 24/7. FST officials and police are checking almost all vehicles passing through the checkposts.

In Chitradurga, cases related to violation of the model code of conduct have been on the rise. Vehicles passing through checkposts in Chitradurga on the Andhra Pradesh border are being scanned. Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu GRJ, who is monitoring the checkposts, has spoken with her Ananthpur counterpart Nagalakshmi, and requested her to set up similar checkposts on their side, and prevent flow of illegal liquor, money and gifts towards Karnataka.

The at least 150 km border with Andhra Pradesh is shared by Molakalmuru, Challakere and Hiriyur. There are incidents of goonda elements entering Chitradurga from Andhra Pradesh and influencing voters, hence there is a need for cooperation from neighbouring districts in preventing malpractices, she added.

Udevu, Mallasamudra, Yaddalubommanahatti, Pathappanagudi, Kanakuppe of Molakalmuru taluk, Nagappanahalli gate of Challakere taluk, Khandenahalli and PD Kote Cross of Hiriyur will be getting eight border outposts for close monitoring of the vehicles and people entering and exiting Karnataka, the DC said. SP K Parashuram, during his interaction with his counterpart Dr Fakeerappa Kaginalli, requested him to provide necessary information for the smooth conduct of polls and prevent illegal activities. Fakeerappa said all the demands of the Chitradurga administration will be addressed.

Permanent checkposts will also be set up for close monitoring of the activities. Parashuram told TNIE that except cash, liquor or unaccounted goods have not been seized on the Andhra Pradesh border. However, they have intensified monitoring along the border.

At some inter-state checkposts, vehicles are piled up as officials are checking each and every vehicle thoroughly, while at some checkposts, there are no vehicles at all.

COMMUTERS FACE INCONVENIENCE

With Mysuru having an inter-state checkpost near Bavali, that connects Karnataka and Kerala, security and inspection has been bolstered. Deputy Commissioner Rajendra directed officials to frisk passengers and to ensure that seizures are photographed and videographed. Strict vigil is being kept to avoid illegal transport of bulk items, especially cookers, sarees, vessels and other utensils, which may be carried in vehicles via checkposts.

With the halting of vehicles at border checkposts, tourists from neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu are at the receiving end. “We planned a weekend trip to Mysuru and other tourist destinations around Mandya. While we spent nearly 45 minutes at the checkpost near Bavali, we were stopped again at the Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway, which not only caused inconvenience but also hindered vehicle movement, causing a jam at the bypass,” said Sudesh, a resident of Kalpetta in Wayanad, who had come with his family to Mysuru.

Tourist vehicles coming into Kodagu are facing a similar issue. The district has three inter-state and 11 inter-district checkposts, where additional forces are deployed. SP K Ramarajan confirmed that all vehicles entering and leaving the district will be checked.

With a surge in tourists, following the long weekend, traffic jams have become a common sight, especially at the Kushalnagar checkpost. Nevertheless, sources confirmed that additional officials from the police department have been deployed at the checkposts to control the movement of vehicles. Three teams on eight-hour shifts have been deployed at the checkposts across the district, and unaccounted cash is regularly seized at the Kushalnagar checkpost.

Recently, nearly Rs 5.5 lakh was seized in three different incidents. However, the cash was handed back to the owners after they submitted a suitable source. Sarees were seized recently at the inter-state checkpost near Thithimathi.

As many as 27 checkposts, including 10 inter-state ones, have been set up in Dakshina Kannada. Mangaluru City police are keeping an eye on the movement of vehicles at the inter-state Talapady checkpost at the Karnataka-Kerala border. A resident of Manjeshwar, working at a private firm in Mangaluru, told TNIE, “Long queues are seen at Talapady checkpost at peak hours, and there are limited police personnel. The authorities should make use of technology to speed up the process instead of manual checking, to save time.”

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said four personnel are deployed on a shift basis at each checkpost. Meanwhile, a commuter from Bantwal taluk said police are not checking all vehicles at a checkpost on the border with Kerala, near Salethur. Only selected vehicles were being checked and details were noted down, while other vehicles were allowed to go unhindered.

TOTAL SEIZURES

From March 29 to April 16 (in D)

Cash : 71,27,04,117

Freebies: 18,51,54,490

Liquor: 37,59,86,691 (8,94,389 litres)

Drugs/Narcotics: 13,45,05,261 (654.22 kg)

Gold: 26,63,55,344 (62.26 kg)

Silver: 2,79,46,541 (401.97 kg)

Total : 170,26,52,444

FIRs ON THE GO

1. Flying squads, SSTs and police booked 1,410 FIRs with regard to seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and other freebies

2. Excise dept booked 1,787 heinous cases, 1,337 cases of ‘breach of licence conditions’, 65 NDPS, and 8,124 cases under Section 15(a) of Karnataka Excise Act 1965

3. 1,202 different types of vehicles seized

With inputs from K Karthik/Mysuru, Prajna GR/Kodagu, Divya Coutinho/Dakshina Kannada, G Subhash Chandra/Chitradurga, Amit Upadhye/Ballari

