Home States Karnataka

Disciplined party crumbling now: Congress leaders mock at BJP

They said that those who work loyally in BJP have no value. Yediyurappa has been sent to Margadarshak Mandal. Slowly, they will push him to retirement, they added.

Published: 17th April 2023 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

Representational image of BJP and Congress flags. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders, including Council Opposition leader BK Hariprasad, on Sunday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the ruling party’s claim to be a disciplined party has all but crumbled. 

They said that those who work loyally in BJP have no value. Yediyurappa has been sent to Margadarshak Mandal. Slowly, they will push him to retirement, they added. Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “BJP leaders are rebelling and quitting. When our opponents, which is BJP, are in disarray, it is an advantage for us.”

Hariprasad, speaking about former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s exit from the saffron party, said this is the state of a disciplined party. “In BJP, there are only blind bhakts and fake leaders,” he criticised.  Referring to the 17 turncoats who defected from Congress and JDS to help BJP form the government in 2019, he said, “Those who have been purchased through horse-trading are doing well. If Shettar comes to Congress, he is welcome. He is a soft-spoken and amiable leader.” 

Congress leaders said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has no control over his party and only says that the party top brass are in talks with disgruntled leaders. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said, “BJP is putting its senior leaders, like LK Advani and others, virtually into dustbins. That is why Shettar kept away. They have a use and throw policy.’’ 

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that though leaders are quitting, workers are committed, Hariprasad said it rings hollow. “Leaders and workers are quitting the saffron part to avoid misrule and corruption of this government,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Bharatiya Janata Party
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp