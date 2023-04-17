Disciplined party crumbling now: Congress leaders mock at BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders, including Council Opposition leader BK Hariprasad, on Sunday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party, saying the ruling party’s claim to be a disciplined party has all but crumbled.

They said that those who work loyally in BJP have no value. Yediyurappa has been sent to Margadarshak Mandal. Slowly, they will push him to retirement, they added. Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “BJP leaders are rebelling and quitting. When our opponents, which is BJP, are in disarray, it is an advantage for us.”

Hariprasad, speaking about former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s exit from the saffron party, said this is the state of a disciplined party. “In BJP, there are only blind bhakts and fake leaders,” he criticised. Referring to the 17 turncoats who defected from Congress and JDS to help BJP form the government in 2019, he said, “Those who have been purchased through horse-trading are doing well. If Shettar comes to Congress, he is welcome. He is a soft-spoken and amiable leader.”

Congress leaders said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has no control over his party and only says that the party top brass are in talks with disgruntled leaders. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said, “BJP is putting its senior leaders, like LK Advani and others, virtually into dustbins. That is why Shettar kept away. They have a use and throw policy.’’

On Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that though leaders are quitting, workers are committed, Hariprasad said it rings hollow. “Leaders and workers are quitting the saffron part to avoid misrule and corruption of this government,” he added.

