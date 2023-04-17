Home States Karnataka

Fight to get votes, not CM’s post: Kharge  

AICC president slams Central government for hounding Rahul Gandhi over Modi surname controversy 

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Amid clamour over chief ministerial candidate in Congress, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge decided to take the predicament head-on and address it in the presence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Jai Bharat rally in Kolar on Sunday, sending out a clear message that bringing the party to power is paramount, and not who will be the chief minister.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge
speaks at the Jai Bharat rally in 
Kolar on Sunday | Express

“Whoever wants to become chief minister is irrelevant to me. I want a Congress government here [in Karnataka]. We need to implement projects like distribution of milk and nutritious food to children which was started by [former prime minister] Indira Gandhi. The chief minister will be chosen after the verdict of the people. We need to join hands for this. Give 150 to 160 seats to us. It is not an impossible task,” he said.

He harped on the comments of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar calling the present dispensation led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai corrupt, and said that Congress should come to power. Taking a dig at the central government for allegedly hounding Rahul for his Modi surname comments in Kolar during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he said that though the comments were made in Kolar, an FIR was filed in Gujarat. “Within 22 days, a judgment came against him and he was disqualified. Within 24 hours, he was sent a notice to vacate his bungalow. Electricity and water supply connections to the bungalow was also cut off. Is this a democracy?” he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to manufacture milk scarcity in the state so that there is no pushback to his attempts to merge KMF and Amul. “The milk production in the state has fallen to 22 lakh litres per day from 81 lakh litres per day,” he claimed. 

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that BJP’s prospects are gradually dwindling as 43 leaders have already joined Congress and many more will join soon.

