Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Published: 17th April 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress in the presence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17, 2023. (PTI)

By ANI

BENGALURU: A day after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined Congress ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

Shettar arrived at the Congress office in Bengaluru this morning . His induction to the party took place in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said, "I do not need to give more introduction about Jagadish Shettar. His joining will boost the enthusiasm of the Congress, He is the person who not only wins alone, he is a person who is capable to win more seats."

Though he was in RSS and Jana Sangha, he's a non-controversial person. We have worked toghter. Our target was 150, now after Shettar's joining it's confirmed that we will reach the target.

"There will be no demands from Jagadish Shettar, we do not offer anything. He (Jagadish Shettar) will have to agree with the principles and the leadership of the party. We want to keep the country united and only Congress can do that," Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar told reporters this morning.

Notably, Karnataka State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar met former CM Shettar in Bengaluru after he resigned from BJP on Sunday.

In this regard, Jagadish Shettar took to Twitter and said, "Fed up with the political events of the past few days, I have resigned from my MLA seat and will discuss my next move with the activists. As usual, I believe that your love and blessings will always be with me".

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said that Jagadish Shettar was humiliated and BJP has crumbled like a house of cards.

Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi on Sunday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had mentioned that BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised Shettar a big post in Delhi.

"Jagadish Shettar has been a senior and an important leader in this region. JP Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post in Delhi to Shettar. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued," Bommai told media persons in Hubballi.

Bommai said that tickets are being denied to some candidates as opportunities are being given to the young generation.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

On Saturday after announcing his resignation Jagadish Shettar also mentioned that there was a conspiracy against him, which is why he was denied a ticket.

"There is a conspiracy against me, will tell everything after resigning," Shettar told ANI.

After being left out from the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar had issued an ultimatum to the party, saying he would consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said if Shettar comes back to BJP, the party would welcome him.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.

