It’s sympathy versus development in battle for temple town   

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: If assembly elections in Mysuru district are fought on party lines, polls in ‘Dakshina Kashi’ Nanjangud have set a different narrative, that of ‘development vs sympathy’. Campaigning has picked up in the last couple of days but it is difficult to feel the pulse of the voter, and empathy or development will win the day.

Although former KPCC working president R Dhruvanarayan has expressed his desire to contest from Nanjangud, along with former minister HC Mahadevappa, his untimely demise has led the Congress high command to field his young son and law graduate Darshan Dhruvanarayan to test the political waters.

Former minister H C Mahadevappa visited Dhruvanarayan’s house and announced that he would withdraw from the race, and promised support to Drashan. The veteran’s gesture was much appreciated in political circles, and has given a fillip to Darshan, who lost both parents within the span of a month. Darshan is banking on his father’s charisma and development works carried out as a Parliament member for 10 years, and his connection with party cadres, cutting across caste lines.

BJP MLA Harshavardhan managed to bring in more than Rs 1500 crore and launch tank-filling projects, besides funds for improving basic infrastructure, and the construction of bhavans could fetch him dividends for a second term. He is also banking on the large following and charisma of his father-in-law and BJP MP V Srinivasa Prasad, known for making strategic moves in the election. Sensing the strong sympathy wave for Darshan, Prasad got in touch with grassroots leaders and is reaching out to people on the development plank.

The BJP claims that the entry of senior Lingayat leader V Somanna in Varuna constituency has boosted the party morale, as ripples of a serious fight between the Lingayat leader and Siddaramaiah will have its impact in neighbouring Nanjangud, that has a high Lingayat, Dalit and Nayaka population.

Former MLA Kallae Keshavmurthy is leading the campaign from the front, along with former ZP chief SC Basavaraj and other loyalists, and is confident the people will vote out of love and sympathy for the Dhruvanarayan family.

Nanjangud constituency has always witnessed a triangular contest, but this time is set for a keen and straight fight between the BJP and Congress. The JDS does not plan to field a candidate in Nanjangud. Former minister G T Devegowda and Sa Ra Mahesh have taken it up with H D Kumaraswamy to make a formal announcement, while a few ticket aspirants have prevailed on their leaders against taking any such decision, as Nanjangud has always been a stronghold of the Congress and Janata Dal.

However, after Nanjangud was declared a reserved constituency in 2008, the Congress managed to win three terms, including a byelection in 2017 after Srinivasa Prasad quit the party. The change in political equations and polarisation of voters gave the BJP an edge to win the seat in 2018.

