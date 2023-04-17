Pained by Shettar’s resignation: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that former chief minister Jagadish Shettar’s decision to resign as MLA has caused him pain.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said that the BJP had different plans for Shettar and his family, but the senior leader refused to accept it and decided to resign. Shettar’s resignation has pained and disturbed him, the CM said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been making efforts to depart from the established political practices of the party and several decisions have been taken time and again. Veteran leaders BS Yediyurappa and KS Eshwrappa retiring from active politics were also part of such an initiative,” the CM said.

CM Basavaraj Bommai arrives to take part in a felicitation programme by SC/ST Samrakshana Samiti in Raichur on Sunday

The intention behind these decisions is to build the next line of leaders as already the party has second-rung leaders such as CC Patil, Murugesh Nirani, V Somanna, Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, Shashikala Jolle and others, and they have held important positions.

Shettar is a senior and an important leader of Kittur Karnataka and the party wanted to give him a coveted position at the Central level and assured him of giving ticket to the candidate of his choice for the Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment, he said.

BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also assured Shettar of using his service and giving a respectable position, he added. “Despite these assurances, Shettar, who used to guide us on the party’s ideals and principles, Shettar resigned,” he said, adding that PM Modi’s thinking and Yediyurappa’s conduct are ideals for the party and the government in the State was going ahead taking all castes and communities together by forming a balanced social equation. The CM said though he does not rule out Shettar’s influence in the region, the party will take damage control measures.

