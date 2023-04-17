Party that quells dissent has better chance at victory 

Home States Karnataka

Opposition leader in the Council BK Hariprasad claimed that rebellion in the Congress is negligible. “It will not be a fractured mandate this time,” he said.

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
BENGALURU: Though rebellion in the Congress and BJP, post distribution of tickets, gives an impression that the assembly elections will throw up a fractured verdict in Karnataka, experts feel it will depend on how well both parties quell the dissent. Some surveys predict that the national parties are gripped by the ‘Nervous 90’ syndrome, as they slug it out to cross the halfway mark of 113 seats.

According to political analyst Prof Sandeep Shastri, there have been instances where election mandates were fractured due to divided voting preferences, but he doesn’t believe that is the case this time. “It’s a straightforward choice between the Congress and BJP, with the JDS a distant third, but there is a 3-5% margin of error in election surveys. The situation could change before poll day, depending on developments in the next 20 days,” he said. 

“Fractured mandates result due to peculiar circumstances. I don’t think there is a peculiar situation this time, it looks to be a clear mandate either for the Congress or BJP. Ideally, the party that controls rebellion well will have a better chance to win,” he remarked.

Opposition leader in the Council BK Hariprasad claimed that rebellion in the Congress is negligible. “It will not be a fractured mandate this time,” he said. BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan said rebellion in the BJP will get streamlined once electioneering picks up. “There is no leader who will contest as an independent against the party candidate, as people will defeat such leaders,” he said. 

But rebellion is likely to affect the parties with some formidable leaders daring to contest too. 
The Congress saw leaders like former MLC Raghu Achar in Chitradurga, YSV Datta in Kadur and Nagaraj Chebbi in Kalaghatgi quitting the party. The BJP is facing the wrath of a posse of leaders, including former DyCM Laxman Savadi, MLAs Nehru Olekar and MP Kumaraswamy, MLC R Shankar, former minister Sogadu Shivanna and others who have declared they will quit the party and fight as independents or join other parties. 

JDS, which is eyeing the rebels, including Sogadu and Olekar, is likely to benefit and improve its chance 
to be kingmaker. “Wait and watch, we have a list of leaders who will join the JDS in the coming days,” a party leader said. 

