People won’t forgive Shettar, Savadi: BS Yediyurappa

Invites rebels back into party in 4-5 days, says all will be forgotten
 

Published: 17th April 2023 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa, Dharmendra Pradhan and Nalin Kumar Kateel address the media in Bengaluru on Sunday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Slamming former chief minister Jagadish Shettar for resigning from the party membership as well as MLA’s post, senior leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa said people will not forgive Shettar for this. “Whatever he has done, it is an unforgivable crime,” Yediyurappa said. 

He also slammed Laxman Savadi for quitting the party and fighting elections as a Congress candidate from Athani. However, he said that if both leaders are willing to return in the next four or five days, the party will forgive them and take them back. Shettar, one of the seniormost BJP leaders, tendered his resignation as MLA on Sunday, after he was denied a party ticket to contest polls. 

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Yediyurappa said Shettar has betrayed the party, and that people will neither forget not forgive him. “Shettar has been associated with the party since it was the Jan Sangh. The party made him MLA, minister, BJP state president, opposition leader, and even chief minister. In spite of opposition from BB Shivappa, he was made leader of the opposition. It was me and late Ananthkumar who stood by him and made him chief minister,” he said

Yediyurappa said the nation is developing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it is “our duty and responsibility to support him”. “Modi has made India shine and get a better name in the world. We should support him. But Shettar has taken a decision which is against his own thinking. He should have worked for the party and country, in spite of not getting a post or position. It is the party that recognised him and made him what he is. He cannot achieve anything without the party’s support.

Party leaders, including Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi visited Shettar’s house to convince him. They told him he would be made Union minister, but Shettar is joining the Congress, which is unforgivable, Yediyurappa said.  

Declaring that he had voluntarily stepped out of electoral politics, Yediyurappa appreciated the stand taken by former ministers KS Eshwarappa, S Angara and Raghupathi Bhat. Yediyurappa also slammed Laxman Savadi for quitting the party and joining Congress. Savadi was MLA, minister and the party made him MLC, and also deputy CM.

“If he had continued in the BJP, he would be given a ministry again. BJP has not done injustice to him, but recognised him. “Savadi joining Congress is unforgivable. He has broken the trust of the people and party,” he said. Party workers should not get distracted about these developments, but should work for the party, he added. 

