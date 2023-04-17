Shettar quits as MLA, meets top Congress leaders, may join Grand Old Party

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA): Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly, but made it clear that he is not resigning from the primary membership of his party yet.

When he met Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in Sirsi to submit his resignation, the latter tried to convince him to change his mind, but Shettar was adamant. It is said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah too called Shettar and had a detailed discussion with him.

After denying Shettar the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly ticket, BJP tried hard to retain the six-term MLA. Sources said he was offered a ministerial berth in the central government, Rajya Sabha membership, a governor’s post and also the party ticket to any of his favourites, including family members. But Shettar refused to bite.

After submitting his resignation to Kageri at 12.30 pm, he said he will not blame anybody and has high regards for both PM Narendra Modi and Shah. He said he was upset with the way the party treated him recently.

Later in the night, he met AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, senior leader Shamanur Shivashankrappa and others. Congress sources said he is likely to join the party on Monday.

With this, BJP has lost two senior Lingayat leaders in the last few days. On Friday, former DCM Laxman Savadi too bid bye to the saffron party to join the Grand Old Party. Congress leader MB Patil tweeted, “Lingayats are not treated as the core of BJP, but merely a vote bank. Karnataka will witness a new massive political churn because of how Lingayats were mistreated by the BJP and specifically two vested common interests. Lingayats are set to return HOME to the Congress in 2023.”

Shettar may join Congress in Rahul’s presence

Shett ar, on CM Bommai’s statement that he was offered a bigger role in the party, said, “I do not want a big post. I want to be a member so that I can serve the people. I told Bommai two years ago that I don’t want to be a minister as I want to serve the people. I asked the party leaders to point out my mistakes, but they could not. I have not indulged in any illegal activity and I am not a rowdy- sheeter.

But I am targeted by some people with vested interests. They have conspired and forced me to move out of my home, BJP. I am pained at heart,” he said. Asked who it is, he refused to name anyone. Congress sources said Shettar has been offered the ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, his pocket borough. The party has also made him in charge for North Karnataka.

“If all goes well, he is likely to join Congress on Monday morning in the presence of Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader),” they added. Senior BJP leaders, including Bommai, BL Santhosh and Nalinkumar Kateel are meeting late night on Sunday at the party head office to discuss final list of BJP. They are also trying one more attempt to get Shettar back into the party.

SIRSI (UTTARA KANNADA): Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly, but made it clear that he is not resigning from the primary membership of his party yet. When he met Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in Sirsi to submit his resignation, the latter tried to convince him to change his mind, but Shettar was adamant. It is said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah too called Shettar and had a detailed discussion with him. After denying Shettar the Hubballi-Dharwad Central Assembly ticket, BJP tried hard to retain the six-term MLA. Sources said he was offered a ministerial berth in the central government, Rajya Sabha membership, a governor’s post and also the party ticket to any of his favourites, including family members. But Shettar refused to bite.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After submitting his resignation to Kageri at 12.30 pm, he said he will not blame anybody and has high regards for both PM Narendra Modi and Shah. He said he was upset with the way the party treated him recently. Later in the night, he met AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, senior leader Shamanur Shivashankrappa and others. Congress sources said he is likely to join the party on Monday. With this, BJP has lost two senior Lingayat leaders in the last few days. On Friday, former DCM Laxman Savadi too bid bye to the saffron party to join the Grand Old Party. Congress leader MB Patil tweeted, “Lingayats are not treated as the core of BJP, but merely a vote bank. Karnataka will witness a new massive political churn because of how Lingayats were mistreated by the BJP and specifically two vested common interests. Lingayats are set to return HOME to the Congress in 2023.” Shettar may join Congress in Rahul’s presence Shett ar, on CM Bommai’s statement that he was offered a bigger role in the party, said, “I do not want a big post. I want to be a member so that I can serve the people. I told Bommai two years ago that I don’t want to be a minister as I want to serve the people. I asked the party leaders to point out my mistakes, but they could not. I have not indulged in any illegal activity and I am not a rowdy- sheeter. But I am targeted by some people with vested interests. They have conspired and forced me to move out of my home, BJP. I am pained at heart,” he said. Asked who it is, he refused to name anyone. Congress sources said Shettar has been offered the ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, his pocket borough. The party has also made him in charge for North Karnataka. “If all goes well, he is likely to join Congress on Monday morning in the presence of Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader),” they added. Senior BJP leaders, including Bommai, BL Santhosh and Nalinkumar Kateel are meeting late night on Sunday at the party head office to discuss final list of BJP. They are also trying one more attempt to get Shettar back into the party.