Why did you sever ties with BJP in 2012, Shettar asks Yediyurappa

Hitting back at former CM BS Yediyurappa, senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar questioned why he quit the saffron party in 2012 despite enjoying all positions and power.  

Published: 17th April 2023 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Shettar

BJP MLA and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Hitting back at former CM BS Yediyurappa, senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar questioned why he quit the saffron party in 2012 despite enjoying all positions and power.  

Yediyurappa lashed out at Shettar calling his resignation an “unforgivable crime”. “I don’t want to get into the details as to under what circumstances the party gave him power and position and how much he enjoyed it,” Shettar said. Shettar reminded Yediyurappa of his own actions after quitting the BJP and forming KJP in 2012.

Shettar dismissed rumours of Congress sending him a chopper to fly to Bengaluru. He said the chopper belonged to his relative Ganesh Shamanur, son of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.  
On Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s warning to those HDMC members opposing the denial of ticket to Shettar, he said, “Physically these leaders might be with the party, but mentally they are supporting me.”

