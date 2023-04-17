Will regularise your services, Rahul tells pourakarmikas

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After his Jai Bharat rally in Kolar where he launched a tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government on the Adani issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru, and assured pourakarmikas that their services will be regularised if his party comes to power.

In March, the state government had acceded to the demands of pourakarmikas who were protesting for months.

After assuring that Congress’ pre-poll promises will be approved in the first Cabinet meeting itself if Congress comes to power, Rahul sought to assure pourakarmikas in Bengaluru regarding their demand during a meeting on Sunday, where street vendors were also present.

During discussions as pourakarmikas poured out their grievances, Rahul said he would provide exclusive housing clusters for both groups across the state. He also guaranteed separate spaces for street vendors and hawkers (hawker zones) in various parts of the state to carry out their businesses. To support their small businesses and help them become large-scale vendors, Rahul also promised a financial scheme for them and easy access to bank loans.

During the meeting, pourakarmikas also complained that they have no access to health insurance, toilets and drinking water facilities while they are on their shift. They demanded pension after retirement and job security for spouse in case of death on duty. Rahul promised that they will unveil a health insurance scheme for them as the nature of their work is extremely risky.

The president of Street Vendors’ Association proposed that a separate board be set up so that grievances are resolved quickly. Rahul assured that not only will he ensure that the board is set up but their other issues will also be addressed.

