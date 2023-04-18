Can take on HDK in Mandya: Sumalatha

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With murmurs within political circles about senior JDS leader contesting from Mandya apart from Channapatna, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh expressed her desire to take on the former CM from Mandya in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Maddur, Sumalatha — who had declared her support to BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to launch the Bengalauru-Mysuru Expressway — said she would contest from Mandya if the BJP high command directs her to do so. Sumalatha, who contested as an independent, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya defeating Nikhil, son of Kumaraswamy.

“I have not received any directives from the party. However, BJP candidate Ashok Jayaram is capable of defeating JDS candidate M Srinivas,” she said. Sumalatha said people of Mandya are seeking a change in the upcoming polls.

“There will be a surprise result. There are thousands of fans of late actor MH Ambareesh in Maddur taluk. They are supporting BJP. In the coming days, Abhishek Ambareesh will also campaign for the BJP candidates in the district,” he said.

According to informed sources, discussion in the JDS camp on fielding Kumaraswamy from a second seat (Mandya) started after BJP fielded CP Yogeshwar from Channapatna. As JDS Mandya constituency sitting MLA M Srinivas is suffering from health issues, Kumaraswamy may contest from both seats. If he wins from both the segments, then the Mandya seat can be vacated for his wife Anitha, who had sacrificed her Ramanagara seat to their son Nikhil, sources added.

