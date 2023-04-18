Home States Karnataka

Can take on HDK in Mandya: Sumalatha

Sumalatha, who contested as an independent, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya defeating Nikhil, son of Kumaraswamy. 

Published: 18th April 2023 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh

Mandya independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With murmurs within political circles about senior JDS leader contesting from Mandya apart from Channapatna, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh expressed her desire to take on the former CM from Mandya in the May 10 Assembly elections. 

Speaking to reporters in Maddur, Sumalatha — who had declared her support to BJP during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to launch the Bengalauru-Mysuru Expressway — said she would contest from Mandya if the BJP high command directs her to do so. Sumalatha, who contested as an independent, won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mandya defeating Nikhil, son of Kumaraswamy. 

“I have not received any directives from the party. However, BJP candidate Ashok Jayaram is capable of defeating JDS candidate M Srinivas,” she said. Sumalatha said people of Mandya are seeking a change in the upcoming polls.  

“There will be a surprise result. There are thousands of fans of late actor MH Ambareesh in Maddur taluk. They are supporting BJP. In the coming days, Abhishek Ambareesh will also campaign for the BJP candidates in the district,” he said.

According to informed sources, discussion in the JDS camp on fielding Kumaraswamy from a second seat (Mandya) started after BJP fielded CP Yogeshwar from Channapatna. As JDS Mandya constituency sitting MLA M Srinivas is suffering from health issues, Kumaraswamy may contest from both seats. If he wins from both the segments, then the Mandya seat can be vacated for his wife Anitha, who had sacrificed her Ramanagara seat to their son Nikhil, sources added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Sumalatha Ambareesh
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp