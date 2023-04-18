Nothing can stop BJP from getting a clear majority: BS Yediyurappa

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mid the Opposition Congress claims that the dominant Lingayat community will ditch BJP to support Congress in the May 10 polls, BJP’s Lingayat strongman and former CM BS Yediyurappa asserted that former CM Jagadish Shettar and former DyCM Laxman Savadi exiting the party will not have any impact on its Lingayat support base for BJP. The veteran leader, who is playing a significant role in ending the rebellion that erupted after the party announced tickets, was at his combative best while speaking to TNIE about the party’s prospects in the May 10 polls. Excerpts.



Do you think former CM Jagadish Shettar joining Congress will affect BJP’s prospects?

The party had given all the posts and positions to Jagadish Shettar. He was made CM, Opposition Leader, and Speaker in the Assembly. Even now, he was offered a Rajya Sabha seat and a berth in the Union Cabinet. We told him that a ticket will be given to his wife (to contest from Hubli -Dharwad Central). I spoke to him. Our central leaders spoke to him. Despite all that, he was stubborn and went to Congress. People in the region are very conscious and will not support such a decision. After two days, I will start my tour from that region and explain the facts to people. I don’t think it (Shettar and Savadi’s exit) will have any impact on our prospects.

Don’t you think a section of Lingayat voters will move to Congress after Savadi and Shettar left BJP and joined Congress?

Savadi had another five-year and two months tenure as MLC. The party had made him MLC and a minister when he lost the polls (in 2018). Even now he was not neglected in the party and he would have been made a minister again. Even after that, if they are leaving the party, they are betraying the party and its trust. People will not pardon them. We will convince people why Shettar and Savadi took such a decision. Tomorrow (on Tuesday) our national president JP Naddaji is coming to Hubballi. We will convince people that they took such a decision only for power. It may become very difficult for Shettar to win his election and forget about helping others to win the polls.

What will you do to consolidate the Lingayat community support?

I will travel across the state. If there are any misconceptions, we will make efforts to convince them. Injustice was not done to the community and we have also given the highest number of seats to the leaders from the community.

What is your realistic assessment of the situation now?

We will get an absolute majority and form the government.

The perception is that Congress has an edge, or it will be a fractured mandate...

No, impossible. We will win around 125 seats and form the government, no one can stop it. That is the atmosphere now, and it will further change in favour of the BJP in the next 10-12 days after our national leaders’ tour.

What is the basis for that confidence?

What are our minus points according to you? Apart from two-three people leaving BJP, our party workers have not left us. Even in Hubballi, leaders have not gone with Shettar. It may have some effect, but we will try to convince the people.



Now that the polls are just 22 days away, what are the challenges before the BJP?

There is no question of any challenge. All our MLAs, except one or two, will win the elections. We are also concentrating on another 30 to 40 seats. We will get a clear majority, and there is no doubt about it.

Will Hindutva be an issue in the last phase of campaigning?

Hindus, Muslims, and Christians should all live together in harmony like children of

one mother. I have not spoken a word against the Muslims, and I expect them to cooperate with us. We will make an honest effort to get some percentage of their (Muslim) votes. We do not discriminate…

Your views on Hijab, Halal, and other such issues?

I will not support any such issue.

Do you think BJP erred in handling the ticket distribution and it could have been handled well?

Since the party will come back to power again, naturally we have more aspirants. There are some issues in three to four constituencies, we are talking to the leaders individually and it will all be set right.

