Show of strength as biggies file nominations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just three days left to file nominations, the mercury seems to be rising among political parties and aspirants wanting to contest the May 10 Assembly elections. On Monday, the third day of nomination filing, as many as 842 candidates, including the big-wigs of all three major parties, filed their papers.

On the first two days, the number of nominations received was 221 and 200, respectively, and the numbers increased by four folds on the third day. Several ministers, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar and JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy were among those who filed the nomination papers on Monday.

It was a jubilant atmosphere in most of the constituencies, especially where big-wigs filed their papers, as rallies, roadshows and conventions were organised to showcase the strength of the leaders. Most candidates visited temples before filing their papers flocked by their supporters and family members.

KPCC president and Congress candidate from Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar, addresses his supporters, ahead of filing his papers on Monday | Express

At the high-voltage Varuna constituency in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied BJP candidate and minister V Somanna, as he filed his papers to take on former CM Siddaramaiah. A roadshow and a convention were organised for the show of strength to defeat the formidable Congress leader on his home turf, where CM Bommai carried out a scathing attack against Siddaramaiah. While BJP national general secretary CT Ravi filed his papers from Chikkamagaluru, former JDS minister HD Revanna filed from Holenarasipura.

In Kanakapura, Ramanagara district, DK Shivakumar filed the nomination in style as he went on a bike rally with his supporters and filed the nomination, after which he addressed a huge gathering. In the same district, former CM Kumaraswamy held a massive roadshow as he filed papers from the Channapatna constituency while his son Nikhil filed from the Ramanagara segment. The three towns came to a standstill as two tall leaders of the district displayed their strength.

In Bengaluru city, ministers R Ashoka (Padmanabha Nagar), Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram), Munirathna Naidu (Rajarajeshwari Nagar), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) filed their papers, while minister Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote), KC Narayan Gowda (KR Pete) and JC Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli) also filed their nominations.

MTB Nagaraj’s arch-rival Sharath Bache Gowda filed his nomination in Hoskote while Sateesh Reddy (Bommanahalli), Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar), S Raghu (CV Raman Nagar) Dinesh Gundu Rao (Gandhi Nagar), Ravi Subramanya (Basavanagudi), Puttanna (Rajajinagar), Sowmya Reddy (Jayanagar), S Muniraju (Dasarahalli) and Padmanabha Reddy (Sarvajna Nagar) filed their papers among others. Many parts of Bengaluru witnessed traffic snarls as the netas with hundreds of their supporters took to the streets.

BENGALURU: With just three days left to file nominations, the mercury seems to be rising among political parties and aspirants wanting to contest the May 10 Assembly elections. On Monday, the third day of nomination filing, as many as 842 candidates, including the big-wigs of all three major parties, filed their papers. On the first two days, the number of nominations received was 221 and 200, respectively, and the numbers increased by four folds on the third day. Several ministers, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar and JDS leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy were among those who filed the nomination papers on Monday. It was a jubilant atmosphere in most of the constituencies, especially where big-wigs filed their papers, as rallies, roadshows and conventions were organised to showcase the strength of the leaders. Most candidates visited temples before filing their papers flocked by their supporters and family members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); KPCC president and Congress candidate from Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar, addresses his supporters, ahead of filing his papers on Monday | Express At the high-voltage Varuna constituency in Mysuru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accompanied BJP candidate and minister V Somanna, as he filed his papers to take on former CM Siddaramaiah. A roadshow and a convention were organised for the show of strength to defeat the formidable Congress leader on his home turf, where CM Bommai carried out a scathing attack against Siddaramaiah. While BJP national general secretary CT Ravi filed his papers from Chikkamagaluru, former JDS minister HD Revanna filed from Holenarasipura. In Kanakapura, Ramanagara district, DK Shivakumar filed the nomination in style as he went on a bike rally with his supporters and filed the nomination, after which he addressed a huge gathering. In the same district, former CM Kumaraswamy held a massive roadshow as he filed papers from the Channapatna constituency while his son Nikhil filed from the Ramanagara segment. The three towns came to a standstill as two tall leaders of the district displayed their strength. In Bengaluru city, ministers R Ashoka (Padmanabha Nagar), Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram), Munirathna Naidu (Rajarajeshwari Nagar), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout) filed their papers, while minister Dr K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), MTB Nagaraj (Hoskote), KC Narayan Gowda (KR Pete) and JC Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli) also filed their nominations. MTB Nagaraj’s arch-rival Sharath Bache Gowda filed his nomination in Hoskote while Sateesh Reddy (Bommanahalli), Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar), S Raghu (CV Raman Nagar) Dinesh Gundu Rao (Gandhi Nagar), Ravi Subramanya (Basavanagudi), Puttanna (Rajajinagar), Sowmya Reddy (Jayanagar), S Muniraju (Dasarahalli) and Padmanabha Reddy (Sarvajna Nagar) filed their papers among others. Many parts of Bengaluru witnessed traffic snarls as the netas with hundreds of their supporters took to the streets.