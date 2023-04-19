Boy drowns in pit dug by BWSSB 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on Pipeline Road in Byadarahalli police station limits on Monday. A BWSSB engineer and a contractor are alleged to have dug up the pit to lay a pipeline. As they left the pit open, it got filled with rainwater. It is suspected that the boy, who was playing nearby, might have slipped into it and drowned. A criminal complaint has been registered against the BWSSB engineer and the contractor.

FIR filed against BWSSB engineer

The victim has been identified as H Karthik, a resident of Pipeline Road at Doddagollarahatti.

The incident took place on Monday between 10.30 am and 11 am. Following a complaint by Hanuman, 25, the victim’s father, the Byadarahalli police filed an FIR against the BWSSB engineer and the contractor.

A case has been registered against them for causing death by negligence under Section 304A of the IPC.

Hamsa, the boy’s mother, who found him dead in the pit, informed Hanuman, a painter, who was away at work. Hamsa is eight months pregnant. The family from Uttar Pradesh moved to Doddagollarahatti eight months ago.

BWSSB Chairman Jayaram said that he is aware of the incident and has directed the chief engineer concerned to book a criminal case against the contractor. Further investigations are on.

