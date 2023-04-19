Home States Karnataka

Boy drowns in pit dug by BWSSB 

The victim has been identified as H Karthik, a resident of Pipeline Road at Doddagollarahatti. 

Published: 19th April 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Drown

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A two-and-a-half-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with rainwater on Pipeline Road in Byadarahalli police station limits on Monday. A BWSSB engineer and a contractor are alleged to have dug up the pit to lay a pipeline. As they left the pit open, it got filled with rainwater. It is suspected that the boy, who was playing nearby, might have slipped into it and drowned. A criminal complaint has been registered against the BWSSB engineer and the contractor. 

FIR filed against BWSSB engineer

The victim has been identified as H Karthik, a resident of Pipeline Road at Doddagollarahatti. 
The incident took place on Monday between 10.30 am and 11 am. Following a complaint by Hanuman, 25, the victim’s father, the Byadarahalli police filed an FIR against the BWSSB engineer and the contractor. 

A case has been registered against them for causing death by negligence under Section 304A of the IPC. 
Hamsa, the boy’s mother, who found him dead in the pit, informed Hanuman, a painter, who was away at work. Hamsa is eight months pregnant. The family from Uttar Pradesh moved to Doddagollarahatti eight months ago.

BWSSB Chairman Jayaram said that he is aware of the incident and has directed the chief engineer concerned to book a criminal case against the contractor. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp