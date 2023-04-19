Home States Karnataka

Karnataka polls: Congress 4th list out, Shettar gets ticket 

As expected, former CM Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress on Monday, will fight the polls from Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment.

Congress candidate for Bengaluru South constituency RK Ramesh arrives with his supporters to file his nomination on Tuesday  | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Congress on Tuesday evening announced its fourth list of candidates to contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections. The party has picked a novice Mohammed Yousuf Savanuru against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon in Haveri district. It was expected that the Congress would field a formidable Panchamasali-Lingayat against Bommai, a Sadara Lingayat. But it chose a Minority as it did in the 2018 Assembly polls.

As expected, former CM Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress on Monday, will fight the polls from Hubballi-Dharwad Central segment. The party has fielded Duragappa S Hulageri from Lingasugur seat reserved for SC category. Hailing from the Bhovi community, a religious head of the community had urged the party that he be given the ticket as Akhanda Srinivasmurthy from Pulakeshinagar filed his papers as an independent.  

Former Chikkamagaluru municipal council president HD Thammaiah, a Lingayat, and a former loyalist of former CM BS Yediyurappa, will take on BJP general secretary CT Ravi from Chikkamagaluru.  
Deepak Chinchore, a Maratha, will take on BJP MLA Arvind Bellad from Hubballi Dharwad West.

The party has dropped sitting Harihar MLA Ramappa and fielded Nandagavi Srinivas. Meanwhile, AICC president Mallikarjun  Kharge held deliberations to pick the candidates for the remaining eight seats, including Pulakeshinagar. The names of former Hebbal corporator Anand and former MLA Prasanna Kumar, son of former minister late B Basavalingappa, were discussed.

Former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara’s aide AC Srinivas may be given the C V Raman Nagar ticket where former Mayor Sampathraj is also an aspirant.  The fifth and the final list of the Congress will be out on Wednesday as the deadline for filing nomination is Thursday.

